The Farhan and Al-Humaid families celebrated the marriage of young Abdulaziz Siraj Farhan to the daughter of Yahya Mohammed Humaid, at one of the wedding halls in Jeddah.



The ceremony was attended by family, relatives, and friends, who shared in the joy of the newlyweds, offering congratulations and best wishes on this happy occasion, wishing them a joyful married life filled with affection and stability.