احتفلت أسرتا فرحان وآل حميد بزواج الشاب عبدالعزيز سراج فرحان من ابنة يحيى محمد حميد، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة جدة.


وشهد الحفل حضور الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء، الذين شاركوا العروسين فرحتهما، مقدمين التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، متمنين لهما حياة زوجية سعيدة ومليئة بالمودة والاستقرار.