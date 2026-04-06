دعت الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) أفراد المجتمع إلى ضرورة التأكد من موثوقية المواقع والمنصات الإلكترونية قبل مشاركة أي بيانات أو وثائق شخصية أو سمات حيوية، محذّرةً من مخاطر التعامل مع منصات غير رسمية قد تستغل هذه المعلومات بطرق غير مشروعة، بما في ذلك شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي والتطبيقات غير الموثوقة. وأكدت (سدايا) أن مشاركة البيانات الحساسة مع جهات غير معتمدة قد يعرّض أصحابها للاحتيال أو انتحال الهوية أو غيرها من المخاطر المرتبطة بالوصول غير المصرح به إلى المعلومات الشخصية. ويأتي هذا التحذير ضمن جهود (سدايا) لتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية حماية البيانات الشخصية والحد من الممارسات الخاطئة في مشاركة المعلومات، تزامناً مع عام الذكاء الاصطناعي 2026 الذي يعكس توجه المملكة نحو ترسيخ الاستخدام المسؤول للتقنيات المتقدمة وتعظيم أثرها في مختلف مجالات الحياة، بما يسهم في تعزيز ثقافة الاستخدام الآمن للمنصات الرقمية ورفع مستوى الثقة بالخدمات الحكومية الإلكترونية ودعم مسيرة التحول الرقمي في المملكة.
The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has urged members of the community to ensure the reliability of websites and electronic platforms before sharing any personal data, documents, or biometric traits. It warned against the risks of dealing with unofficial platforms that may exploit this information in illegal ways, including social media networks and untrustworthy applications. SDAIA emphasized that sharing sensitive data with unapproved entities could expose individuals to fraud, identity theft, or other risks associated with unauthorized access to personal information. This warning is part of SDAIA's efforts to raise community awareness about the importance of protecting personal data and reducing improper practices in information sharing, coinciding with the Year of Artificial Intelligence 2026, which reflects the Kingdom's direction towards establishing the responsible use of advanced technologies and maximizing their impact in various fields of life. This contributes to enhancing the culture of safe use of digital platforms, increasing trust in electronic government services, and supporting the digital transformation journey in the Kingdom.