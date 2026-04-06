The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has urged members of the community to ensure the reliability of websites and electronic platforms before sharing any personal data, documents, or biometric traits. It warned against the risks of dealing with unofficial platforms that may exploit this information in illegal ways, including social media networks and untrustworthy applications. SDAIA emphasized that sharing sensitive data with unapproved entities could expose individuals to fraud, identity theft, or other risks associated with unauthorized access to personal information. This warning is part of SDAIA's efforts to raise community awareness about the importance of protecting personal data and reducing improper practices in information sharing, coinciding with the Year of Artificial Intelligence 2026, which reflects the Kingdom's direction towards establishing the responsible use of advanced technologies and maximizing their impact in various fields of life. This contributes to enhancing the culture of safe use of digital platforms, increasing trust in electronic government services, and supporting the digital transformation journey in the Kingdom.