دعت الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) أفراد المجتمع إلى ضرورة التأكد من موثوقية المواقع والمنصات الإلكترونية قبل مشاركة أي بيانات أو وثائق شخصية أو سمات حيوية، محذّرةً من مخاطر التعامل مع منصات غير رسمية قد تستغل هذه المعلومات بطرق غير مشروعة، بما في ذلك شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي والتطبيقات غير الموثوقة. وأكدت (سدايا) أن مشاركة البيانات الحساسة مع جهات غير معتمدة قد يعرّض أصحابها للاحتيال أو انتحال الهوية أو غيرها من المخاطر المرتبطة بالوصول غير المصرح به إلى المعلومات الشخصية. ويأتي هذا التحذير ضمن جهود (سدايا) لتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية حماية البيانات الشخصية والحد من الممارسات الخاطئة في مشاركة المعلومات، تزامناً مع عام الذكاء الاصطناعي 2026 الذي يعكس توجه المملكة نحو ترسيخ الاستخدام المسؤول للتقنيات المتقدمة وتعظيم أثرها في مختلف مجالات الحياة، بما يسهم في تعزيز ثقافة الاستخدام الآمن للمنصات الرقمية ورفع مستوى الثقة بالخدمات الحكومية الإلكترونية ودعم مسيرة التحول الرقمي في المملكة.