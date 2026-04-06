عقد التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اجتماعاً تنسيقياً موسعاً مع ممثلي الدول الأعضاء؛ لمناقشة مسار تنفيذ مبادرات الربع الثاني من عام 2026، وذلك في إطار الإستراتيجية الشاملة للتحالف التي ترتكز على المجالات الفكرية والإعلامية ومحاربة تمويل الإرهاب والمجال العسكري.

وشهد الاجتماع استعراضاً تفصيلياً لمستوى التقدم في المبادرات القائمة ومؤشرات الأداء المرتبطة بها، إلى جانب مناقشة أبرز التحديات التشغيلية والفرص المتاحة لتعزيز التكامل بين الدول الأعضاء بما يُسهم في رفع كفاءة التنفيذ وتحقيق الأهداف الإستراتيجية المشتركة. وتناول اللقاء آليات تطوير المبادرات النوعية وتوسيع نطاق البرامج التدريبية والتأهيلية بما يتوافق مع احتياجات الدول الأعضاء، ويعزز قدراتها في مجالات الوقاية من التطرف ومحاربة تمويل الإرهاب ورفع الجاهزية العسكرية، إضافة إلى دعم الجهود الإعلامية في التصدي للخطاب المتطرف.

وأكد أمين عام التحالف الإسلامي العسكري اللواء الطيار الركن محمد سعيد المغيدي، أهمية استمرار التنسيق والتشاور بين الدول الأعضاء؛ بوصفه ركيزةً أساسيةً لضمان تكامل الجهود وتبادل الخبرات، بما يعزز فاعلية المبادرات ويحقق أثراً مستداماً في محاربة الإرهاب، انسجاماً مع رؤية التحالف في توحيد الصفوف وبناء القدرات على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.