The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism held an extensive coordination meeting with representatives of member states to discuss the implementation path of the second quarter initiatives for the year 2026, as part of the alliance's comprehensive strategy that focuses on intellectual and media fields, combating the financing of terrorism, and military aspects.

The meeting featured a detailed review of the progress level in existing initiatives and the associated performance indicators, along with discussions on the main operational challenges and available opportunities to enhance integration among member states, contributing to improving execution efficiency and achieving common strategic goals. The meeting addressed mechanisms for developing qualitative initiatives and expanding the scope of training and rehabilitation programs in line with the needs of member states, enhancing their capabilities in areas of preventing extremism, combating the financing of terrorism, and increasing military readiness, in addition to supporting media efforts to counter extremist rhetoric.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance, Major General Pilot Rakan Mohammed Saeed Al-Mughaidi, emphasized the importance of continued coordination and consultation among member states as a fundamental pillar to ensure the integration of efforts and the exchange of experiences, which enhances the effectiveness of initiatives and achieves a sustainable impact in combating terrorism, in line with the alliance's vision of unifying ranks and building capacities at both regional and international levels.