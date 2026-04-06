The National Health Center for Leadership and Control, affiliated with the Ministry of Health, has received accreditation from the World Health Organization as a Collaborating Center, in a move that reflects the efforts of the health system in the Kingdom and its leadership in developing advanced models for managing the health system, enhancing the exchange of experiences, developing health policies, and supporting early warning systems at both regional and international levels.

This accreditation comes as an extension of the center's advanced operational structure, which includes 17 operations centers, nine specialized committees, 19 situation rooms, and more than 500 dashboards, in addition to six published research studies and 37 health policies, all of which enhance the effectiveness of health responses and support data-driven decision-making based on advanced analytics.

The accreditation extends for four years (2026 - 2030), during which the center will support capacity building, develop health information systems, and enhance the use of data in decision-making, according to a joint work plan with the World Health Organization.