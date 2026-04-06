حصل المركز الوطني الصحي للقيادة والتحكم، التابع لوزارة الصحة، على اعتماد منظمة الصحة العالمية مركزاً متعاوناً، في خطوة تعكس جهود المنظومة الصحية في المملكة، وريادتها في تطوير نماذج متقدمة لإدارة المنظومة الصحية، وتعزيز تبادل الخبرات، وتطوير السياسات الصحية، ودعم منظومات الإنذار المبكر على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

ويأتي هذا الاعتماد امتداداً لما يتمتع به المركز من بنية تشغيلية متقدمة، إذ يضم 17 مركز عمليات، وتسع لجان متخصصة، و19 غرفة حالة، وأكثر من 500 لوحة تحكم، إضافةً إلى ستة أبحاث منشورة و37 سياسة صحية، بما يعزز فاعلية الاستجابة الصحية، ويدعم اتخاذ القرار المبني على البيانات والتحليلات المتقدمة.

ويمتد الاعتماد لمدة أربع سنوات (2026 - 2030)، يتولى خلالها المركز دعم بناء القدرات، وتطوير أنظمة المعلومات الصحية، وتعزيز توظيف البيانات في اتخاذ القرار، وذلك وفق خطة عمل مشتركة مع منظمة الصحة العالمية.