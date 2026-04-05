Alternative Pathways for the Trial of Juvenile Offenders

The document called for the establishment of specialized units comprising qualified personnel to deal with children, responsible for receiving reports and investigating any violations affecting their rights, ensuring confidentiality of the reporter's identity upon request, and allowing - as an exception - professionals bound by confidentiality to report any danger threatening the child while performing their duties. It also emphasized the importance of activating alternative pathways for trials in cases of juvenile offenders, such as administrative guidance procedures, community services, rehabilitation and training programs, and systems of reconciliation and alternative penalties, which contribute to reducing investigation and litigation procedures and achieving swift justice.

The Council of Ministers adopted the (Muscat Document) for child protection rules during the investigation phase in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries; aimed at enhancing children's rights and establishing judicial guarantees at various stages of litigation, ensuring their protection from any violations that may affect their psychological or physical safety. The document includes governing rules that member states are committed to incorporating into their legislation, while working to periodically raise the level of protection and provide specialized human resources, without prejudice to any national legislation that provides broader protection. The document also affirms that the child enjoys all rights stipulated in local laws and must be protected without any discrimination based on gender, color, race, religion, or social origin.

The document stressed the confidentiality of investigation procedures with children, prohibiting access to them by non-specialists except with official permission, and banning the publication or disclosure of any personal data concerning the child. It also emphasized the necessity of considering the child's psychological, physical, and cognitive state during the investigation, prohibiting the use of any intimidation, coercion, or inducement methods to obtain their statements, while providing a suitable investigation environment that meets their needs, minimizing the duration of the investigation as much as possible and completing it in one session, and informing the child and their guardians of their rights and legal status in clear language that matches their level of understanding.

The rules included the child's right to seek the assistance of a lawyer and provide legal aid, as well as the involvement of social or psychological specialists when needed, and preparing comprehensive reports about their condition and behavior, in addition to the necessity of expediting the resolution of cases in which the child is involved. If the child is not proficient in the language used or has special needs, the document required the provision of a translator or specialist free of charge, ensuring their ability to express their statements and rights fully.

Audio and Video Recording of Investigations

The document stipulated enabling the child's parents or guardians to attend investigation sessions unless the interest of the investigation dictates otherwise, ensuring the child's right to communicate with their guardians at any time, informing them of all procedures and results related to the case, and notifying the guardian of any decisions or rulings issued against the child and enabling them to pursue legal appeals. The rules permitted the audio and video recording of investigations and conducting them remotely using information technology means, with the possibility of relying on recordings instead of the child's attendance whenever their interest necessitates it, provided that they are not subjected to any psychological or physical harm.

The document emphasized the necessity of handing over the child after the investigation to their guardian or a specialized care entity, considering their psychological and physical condition when making any decision regarding detention or custody, with the allocation of detention facilities completely separate from adult prisons and equipped to suit the ages of children and their health and psychological needs. It also required members of the public prosecution to conduct regular inspection visits to these facilities to verify compliance with standards, listen to children, receive their complaints, and take necessary measures to ensure their safety.