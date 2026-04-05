مسارات بديلة لمحاكمة الأطفال الجانحين
دعت الوثيقة إلى إنشاء وحدات متخصصة تضم كوادر مؤهلة للتعامل مع الأطفال، تتولى تلقي البلاغات والتحقيق في أي انتهاكات تمس حقوقهم، مع ضمان سرية هوية المبلّغ عند الطلب، والسماح -استثناءً- لأصحاب المهن الخاضعين للسرية المهنية بالإبلاغ عن أي خطر يهدد الطفل أثناء ممارسة عملهم. كما أكدت أهمية تفعيل المسارات البديلة للمحاكمات في قضايا الأطفال الجانحين، مثل الإجراءات الإدارية التوجيهية، والخدمات المجتمعية، وبرامج التأهيل والتدريب، وأنظمة الصلح والعقوبات البديلة، بما يسهم في تقليص إجراءات التحقيق والتقاضي وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة.
اعتمد مجلس الوزراء (وثيقة مسقط) لقواعد حماية الطفل خلال مرحلة التحقيق بدول مجلس التعاون؛ التي تهدف إلى تعزيز حقوق الطفل وترسيخ الضمانات العدلية في مختلف مراحل التقاضي، بما يضمن حمايته من أي انتهاكات قد تمس سلامته النفسية أو الجسدية. وتتضمن الوثيقة قواعد حاكمة تلتزم دول المجلس بإدراجها في تشريعاتها، مع العمل على رفع مستوى الحماية بشكل دوري، وتوفير الكوادر البشرية المتخصصة، دون الإخلال بأي تشريع وطني يوفر حماية أوسع. كما تؤكد الوثيقة تمتع الطفل بجميع الحقوق المقررة في القوانين المحلية، ووجوب حمايته دون أي تمييز على أساس الجنس أو اللون أو العرق أو الدين أو الأصل الاجتماعي.
وشددت الوثيقة على سرية إجراءات التحقيق مع الأطفال، ومنع الاطلاع عليها لغير المختصين إلا بإذن رسمي، وحظر نشر أو إفشاء أي بيانات شخصية تخص الطفل. كما أكدت ضرورة مراعاة حالته النفسية والجسدية والإدراكية أثناء التحقيق، ومنع استخدام أي أساليب ترهيب أو إكراه أو إغراء للحصول على أقواله، مع توفير بيئة تحقيق مناسبة تراعي حاجاته، وتقليص مدة التحقيق قدر الإمكان وإنجازه في جلسة واحدة، وإطلاع الطفل وذويه على حقوقه ومركزه القانوني بلغة واضحة تتناسب مع مستوى إدراكه.
وتضمنت القواعد حق الطفل في الاستعانة بمحامٍ وتوفير المساعدة القانونية، والاستعانة بمختصين اجتماعيين أو نفسيين عند الحاجة، وإعداد تقارير شاملة عن حالته وسلوكه، إضافة إلى ضرورة الفصل السريع في القضايا التي يكون الطفل طرفاً فيها. وفي حال كان الطفل غير مُلمٍّ باللغة المستخدمة أو من ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، أوجبت الوثيقة توفير مترجم أو مختص مجاناً، بما يضمن تمكينه من التعبير عن أقواله وحقوقه بشكل كامل.
تسجيل صوتي ومرئي للتحقيقات
نصّت الوثيقة على تمكين والدي الطفل أو من يتولى رعايته من حضور جلسات التحقيق ما لم تقتضِ مصلحة التحقيق خلاف ذلك، وضمان حق الطفل في التواصل مع ذويه في أي وقت، وإبلاغهم بجميع الإجراءات والنتائج المتعلقة بالقضية، وإخطار متولي الرعاية بأي قرارات أو أحكام صادرة بحق الطفل وتمكينه من مباشرة طرق الطعن النظامية. وأجازت القواعد تسجيل التحقيقات صوتياً ومرئياً، وإجراؤها عن بُعد باستخدام وسائل تقنية المعلومات، مع إمكانية الاكتفاء بالتسجيلات بدلاً من حضور الطفل متى كانت مصلحته تقتضي ذلك، بشرط عدم تعريضه لأي أذى نفسي أو جسدي.
وأكدت الوثيقة ضرورة تسليم الطفل بعد التحقيق إلى ولي أمره أو جهة رعاية مختصة، ومراعاة حالته النفسية والجسدية عند اتخاذ أي قرار بالحجز أو التوقيف، مع تخصيص مرافق احتجاز منفصلة تماماً عن سجون البالغين ومهيأة بما يناسب أعمار الأطفال وحاجاتهم الصحية والنفسية. كما ألزمت أعضاء النيابات العامة بإجراء زيارات تفتيشية دورية لهذه المرافق للتحقق من الالتزام بالمعايير، والاستماع للأطفال وتلقي شكاواهم واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان سلامتهم.
Alternative Pathways for the Trial of Juvenile Offenders
The document called for the establishment of specialized units comprising qualified personnel to deal with children, responsible for receiving reports and investigating any violations affecting their rights, ensuring confidentiality of the reporter's identity upon request, and allowing - as an exception - professionals bound by confidentiality to report any danger threatening the child while performing their duties. It also emphasized the importance of activating alternative pathways for trials in cases of juvenile offenders, such as administrative guidance procedures, community services, rehabilitation and training programs, and systems of reconciliation and alternative penalties, which contribute to reducing investigation and litigation procedures and achieving swift justice.
The Council of Ministers adopted the (Muscat Document) for child protection rules during the investigation phase in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries; aimed at enhancing children's rights and establishing judicial guarantees at various stages of litigation, ensuring their protection from any violations that may affect their psychological or physical safety. The document includes governing rules that member states are committed to incorporating into their legislation, while working to periodically raise the level of protection and provide specialized human resources, without prejudice to any national legislation that provides broader protection. The document also affirms that the child enjoys all rights stipulated in local laws and must be protected without any discrimination based on gender, color, race, religion, or social origin.
The document stressed the confidentiality of investigation procedures with children, prohibiting access to them by non-specialists except with official permission, and banning the publication or disclosure of any personal data concerning the child. It also emphasized the necessity of considering the child's psychological, physical, and cognitive state during the investigation, prohibiting the use of any intimidation, coercion, or inducement methods to obtain their statements, while providing a suitable investigation environment that meets their needs, minimizing the duration of the investigation as much as possible and completing it in one session, and informing the child and their guardians of their rights and legal status in clear language that matches their level of understanding.
The rules included the child's right to seek the assistance of a lawyer and provide legal aid, as well as the involvement of social or psychological specialists when needed, and preparing comprehensive reports about their condition and behavior, in addition to the necessity of expediting the resolution of cases in which the child is involved. If the child is not proficient in the language used or has special needs, the document required the provision of a translator or specialist free of charge, ensuring their ability to express their statements and rights fully.
Audio and Video Recording of Investigations
The document stipulated enabling the child's parents or guardians to attend investigation sessions unless the interest of the investigation dictates otherwise, ensuring the child's right to communicate with their guardians at any time, informing them of all procedures and results related to the case, and notifying the guardian of any decisions or rulings issued against the child and enabling them to pursue legal appeals. The rules permitted the audio and video recording of investigations and conducting them remotely using information technology means, with the possibility of relying on recordings instead of the child's attendance whenever their interest necessitates it, provided that they are not subjected to any psychological or physical harm.
The document emphasized the necessity of handing over the child after the investigation to their guardian or a specialized care entity, considering their psychological and physical condition when making any decision regarding detention or custody, with the allocation of detention facilities completely separate from adult prisons and equipped to suit the ages of children and their health and psychological needs. It also required members of the public prosecution to conduct regular inspection visits to these facilities to verify compliance with standards, listen to children, receive their complaints, and take necessary measures to ensure their safety.