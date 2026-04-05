The Education and Training Evaluation Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, launched today, Sunday, the National Assessments (Nafes) in more than 28,000 schools, including primary and intermediate stages as well as early childhood schools across various regions and governorates of the Kingdom. The assessments cover mathematics and reading for third-grade primary and early childhood schools, as well as mathematics, reading, and science for sixth-grade primary, in addition to the same subjects for third-grade intermediate. These assessments target more than one and a half million male and female students, alongside the implementation of over three million questionnaires directed at students, teachers, school principals, and parents, aimed at collecting comprehensive data about the educational environment.

The (Nafes) assessments come to measure educational performance indicators within the framework of the Human Capacity Development Program, supporting the achievement of its objectives by providing accurate data for decision-makers and beneficiaries, contributing to the evaluation of the quality of public education outputs in primary and intermediate stages and early childhood schools. They also aim to enhance excellence and positive competition among schools and educational offices and administrations, and to support national efforts aimed at developing the educational process and improving its efficiency.