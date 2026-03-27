The National Center of Meteorology has predicted in its weather report for today (Friday) - if God wills - the continuation of moderate to heavy thunderstorm rains that will lead to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds in parts of the regions of Asir, Jazan, and Najran, as well as in the southern parts of the Riyadh and Eastern regions, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas. Additionally, surface winds stirring up dust and sand may lead to nearly zero visibility in parts of the Al-Jawf and Northern Borders regions.

In the Red Sea, the surface winds are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of (15 - 35) km/h in the northern and central parts, and southwesterly to southerly with thunderstorm clouds forming in the southern part. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from one meter to two meters, reaching over two and a half meters with thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The sea condition is light to moderate in the northern and central parts, and moderate to rough.

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are westerly, shifting to northwesterly after noon at a speed of (15 - 32) km/h in the northern part, and northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of (18 - 48) km/h in the central and southern parts, reaching over 60 km/h with thunderstorm clouds forming. The wave height ranges from one and a half meters to two and a half meters, reaching over two and a half meters with thunderstorm clouds. The sea condition is moderate to rough.