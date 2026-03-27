توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الجمعة) -بمشيئة الله تعالى- استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول تصحب بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق عسير، وجازان ونجران، وعلى الأجزاء الجنوبية من منطقتي الرياض والشرقية مع فرصة تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، كما تؤّثر الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار التي يمكن أن تؤّدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من منطقتي الجوف والحدود الشمالية.
وفي البحر الأحمر تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة (15 - 35) كم / ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية غربية إلى جنوبية مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومتوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج.
أما في الخليج العربي تكون الرياح السطحية غربية تتحول بعد الظهيرة إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة (15 - 32) كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة (18 - 48) كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج.
The National Center of Meteorology has predicted in its weather report for today (Friday) - if God wills - the continuation of moderate to heavy thunderstorm rains that will lead to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds in parts of the regions of Asir, Jazan, and Najran, as well as in the southern parts of the Riyadh and Eastern regions, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas. Additionally, surface winds stirring up dust and sand may lead to nearly zero visibility in parts of the Al-Jawf and Northern Borders regions.
In the Red Sea, the surface winds are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of (15 - 35) km/h in the northern and central parts, and southwesterly to southerly with thunderstorm clouds forming in the southern part. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from one meter to two meters, reaching over two and a half meters with thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The sea condition is light to moderate in the northern and central parts, and moderate to rough.
In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are westerly, shifting to northwesterly after noon at a speed of (15 - 32) km/h in the northern part, and northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of (18 - 48) km/h in the central and southern parts, reaching over 60 km/h with thunderstorm clouds forming. The wave height ranges from one and a half meters to two and a half meters, reaching over two and a half meters with thunderstorm clouds. The sea condition is moderate to rough.