The National Center of Meteorology issued a red alert today (Friday) for heavy rainfall in the Najran region, which includes accompanying effects such as strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms, affecting the city of Najran and the governorates of Badr Al Janoub, Thar, Habouna, Khabash, and Yadma.

The center indicated that the condition will continue—God willing—until 8 PM.