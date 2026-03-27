أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الجمعة)، إنذارًا باللون الأحمر، بهطول أمطار غزيرة على منطقة نجران، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة، رياحًا شديدة السرعة، وانعدامًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة نجران، ومحافظات بدر الجنوب، وثار، وحبونا، وخباش، ويدمة.

وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر- بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.