أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الجمعة)، إنذارًا باللون الأحمر، بهطول أمطار غزيرة على منطقة نجران، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة، رياحًا شديدة السرعة، وانعدامًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة نجران، ومحافظات بدر الجنوب، وثار، وحبونا، وخباش، ويدمة.
وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر- بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology issued a red alert today (Friday) for heavy rainfall in the Najran region, which includes accompanying effects such as strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms, affecting the city of Najran and the governorates of Badr Al Janoub, Thar, Habouna, Khabash, and Yadma.
The center indicated that the condition will continue—God willing—until 8 PM.