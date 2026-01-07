The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 490 food baskets yesterday in the city of Faizabad, the center of Badakhshan province in Afghanistan, benefiting 490 families, which amounts to 2,940 individuals, including returning Afghans, orphans, and those in need, as part of the Food Security and Emergency Support Project in Afghanistan 2026.

This initiative is part of the humanitarian and relief projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the brotherly Afghan people and alleviate their suffering.