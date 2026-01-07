وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس، 490 سلة غذائية في مدينة فيض أباد مركز ولاية بدخشان بأفغانستان، استفادت منها 490 أسرة بواقع 2,940 فرداً من الأفغان العائدين إلى بلادهم والأيتام والمحتاجين، ضمن مشروع دعم الأمن الغذائي والطوارئ في أفغانستان 2026م.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع والبرامج الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الشعب الأفغاني الشقيق والتخفيف من معاناته.