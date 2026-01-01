توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الخميس) استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار التي تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق الرياض، الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك والأجزاء الشرقية من منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، في حين لا يستبعد تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من منطقة تبوك والأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية.

ووفقًا للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع المــوج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج, فيما ستكون الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية غربية إلى جنوبية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10-35 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.