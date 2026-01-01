The National Center of Meteorology expects in its weather report for today (Thursday) that the effects of active winds, which stir up dust and sand and limit horizontal visibility, will continue in parts of the Riyadh, Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk regions, and the eastern parts of the Makkah and Madinah regions. It is also possible for fog to form during the night and early morning hours in parts of the Tabuk region and the southern parts of the Eastern Province.

According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the west to the northwest at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be slight. Meanwhile, the surface winds over the Arabian Gulf will be from the southwest to the southeast in the northern part, and from the northwest to the west in the southern part at a speed of 10-35 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be slight to moderate.