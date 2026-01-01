The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced today (Thursday) the killing of a ISIS suicide bomber and a soldier, the injury of two soldiers, and the thwarting of a terrorist plot during the implementation of security measures to enforce safety on the occasion of the New Year in Aleppo.



The ministry stated in a statement: "While one of the checkpoints in the Bab al-Faraj area of Aleppo was carrying out its duties, one of the personnel suspected a person who was later found to belong to ISIS. During the verification of his status, the terrorist opened fire, resulting in the death of one police officer, and then he detonated himself, injuring two personnel while they were attempting to intervene to arrest him."



The ministry indicated that these measures were taken as part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, and as a result of careful monitoring of the movements of ISIS terrorist cells, and based on informational cooperation with partner entities in the fight against terrorism, information was obtained about the organization's intention to carry out suicide operations and attacks targeting New Year celebrations in several provinces, especially in Aleppo, by targeting churches and places of civilian gatherings.

انتشار أمني في حلب

The ministry said: "As part of the proactive response, the Ministry of Interior took strict security measures, which included enhancing protection around churches, deploying fixed and mobile patrols, and establishing checkpoints in various areas of the city."



The ministry praised the efforts of its personnel in thwarting a dangerous terrorist plot aimed at targeting the lives of innocent civilians during the New Year celebrations.