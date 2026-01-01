أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية اليوم (الخميس)، مقتل انتحاري داعشي وجندي، وإصابة جنديين، وإحباط مخطط إرهابي خلال تنفيذ القوات الأمنية إجراءات احترازية في فرض الأمن بمناسبة السنة الجديدة في حلب.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها: «خلال قيام إحدى نقاط التفتيش في منطقة باب الفرج بمدينة حلب بمهماتها، اشتبه أحد العناصر بشخص تبيّن لاحقًا أنه ينتمي لتنظيم داعش، وأثناء التحقق من وضعه، أقدم العنصر الإرهابي على إطلاق النار، ما أدى إلى مقتل أحد عناصر الشرطة، ثم فجّر نفسه، ما أسفر عن إصابة عنصرين أثناء محاولتهما التدخل لاعتقاله».
وأشارت إلى أن هذه الإجراءات التي اتخذتها جاءت ضمن الجهود المتواصلة في مكافحة الإرهاب، ونتيجة المتابعة الدقيقة لتحركات خلايا تنظيم داعش الإرهابي، وبناءً على التعاون المعلوماتي مع الجهات الشريكة في مكافحة الإرهاب، توافرت معلومات حول نية التنظيم تنفيذ عمليات انتحارية وهجمات تستهدف احتفالات رأس السنة في عدد من المحافظات، ولا سيما مدينة حلب، من خلال استهداف الكنائس وأماكن التجمعات المدنية.
انتشار أمني في حلب
وقالت الوزارة: «وفي إطار الاستجابة الاستباقية، اتخذت وزارة الداخلية إجراءات أمنية مشددة، شملت تعزيز الحماية حول الكنائس، ونشر دوريات ثابتة ومتحركة، وإقامة حواجز تفتيش في مختلف مناطق المدينة».
وأشادت الوزارة بجهود عناصرها في إفشال مخطط إرهابي خطير أراد استهداف حياة المدنيين الآمنين خلال احتفالات رأس السنة.
