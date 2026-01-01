The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, confirmed that the recent sovereign decisions were a necessary and responsible choice to restore the path of peace, protect civilians, and uphold the legal status of the state, while striving to avoid the country slipping into a new cycle of violence and preventing the imposition of a fait accompli by force of arms.



Al-Alimi clarified during a meeting with the Advisory Council that these decisions were not an expression of a desire for escalation or revenge, but rather a legal and moral response to the state's duty to protect its citizens and safeguard its legal status, following a deliberate disruption of consensus pathways and a departure from the transitional phase references, foremost among them the declaration of the transfer of power and the Riyadh Agreement. He affirmed that 2025 will be the year of victory, peace, security, and stability, marking the end of citizens' suffering and realizing their aspirations for a just state that guarantees dignity, protects rights, and opens real horizons for recovery and development.



Warnings Against Non-Compliance with the Decisions



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council praised the efforts of local authorities in the eastern governorates and their prompt response to the presidential decisions in securing sovereign facilities, vital infrastructure, and ensuring the continuity of services provided to citizens. He warned against any attempt to circumvent the decisions and the requirements for their implementation on the ground.



He pointed out the importance of the role that the Advisory Council can play at this pivotal stage, as an advanced think tank to support national decision-making, guide it, and mobilize all energies in support of efforts to restore state institutions and dry up sources of support for any formations outside their legal framework.



Al-Alimi reiterated the justice of the southern cause and the collective commitment to address it according to the highest human rights standards, away from the logic of force and coercion, or using it in armed conflicts that harm its justice and jeopardize its future.



Saudi Arabia as a Strategic Partner



The President of the Leadership Council expressed his deep appreciation for the brotherly role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner, embodied by the realities of geography, destiny, and shared security interests, emphasizing that protecting this partnership represents a national responsibility, and we fully understand its historical and future gains, as well as the risks of neglecting it.



He pointed out that the unifying goal of any sovereign action or decision at this stage will remain directed towards serving the battle to restore state institutions, whether by peace or war, and achieving the aspirations of Yemenis for security, stability, and development.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council called on all political components and media platforms to avoid rhetoric of insult and incitement, and to prioritize the language of the state and responsibility, in a way that enhances national unity and preserves the dignity of Yemenis, while safeguarding opportunities for peace, without undermining the principle of accountability and the rule of law.