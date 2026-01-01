أكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، أن القرارات السيادية الأخيرة، كانت خياراً اضطرارياً، ومسؤولاً لاستعادة مسار السلام، وحماية المدنيين، والمركز القانوني للدولة، وحرصاً على تفادي انزلاق البلاد إلى دوامة عنف جديدة، ومنع فرض أمر واقع بقوة السلاح.


وأوضح العليمي خلال اجتماع مع هيئة المستشارين، أن هذه القرارات لم تكن تعبيراً عن رغبة في التصعيد، او الانتقام، بل استجابة قانونية، وأخلاقية لواجب الدولة في حماية مواطنيها، وصون مركزها القانوني، في أعقاب تعطيل متعمد للمسارات التوافقية، والخروج عن مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية وفي المقدمة إعلان نقل السلطة، واتفاق الرياض، مؤكداً أن عام 2025 سيكون عام النصر والسلام، والأمن والاستقرار، ونهاية لمعاناة المواطنين، وتحقيق تطلعاتهم في دولة عادلة تكفل الكرامة، وتصون الحقوق، وتفتح آفاقاً حقيقية للتعافي، والتنمية.


تحذيرات من عدم الاستجابة للقرارات


وأشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بجهود السلطات المحلية في المحافظات الشرقية، واستجابتها العاجلة للتعاطي مع القرارات الرئاسية في تأمين المنشآت السيادية، والبنى الحيوية، وضمان استمرار الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين، محذراً من أي محاولة للالتفاف على القرارات، ومتطلبات إنفاذها على الأرض.


وأشار إلى أهمية الدور الذي يمكن أن تضطلع به هيئة المستشارين في هذه المرحلة المفصلية، كغرفة تفكير متقدمة لدعم القرار الوطني، وترشيده، وحشد كافة الطاقات دعماً لجهود استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وتجفيف مصادر الدعم لأي تشكيلات خارجة عن إطارها القانوني.


وجدد العليمي، التأكيد على عدالة القضية الجنوبية، والالتزام الجماعي بمعالجتها، وفق أعلى المعايير الحقوقية، بعيداً عن منطق القوة، والإكراه، أو توظيفها في صراعات مسلحة تسيء إلى عدالتها، وتضر بمستقبلها.


السعودية شريك إستراتيجي


وأعرب رئيس مجلس القيادة، عن تقديره العميق للدور الأخوي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية، كشريك إستراتيجي، تجسده حقائق الجغرافيا، والمصير والمصالح الأمنية المشتركة، مؤكداً أن حماية هذه الشراكة تمثل مسؤولية وطنية، ندرك تماماً مكاسبها التاريخية، والمستقبلية، ومخاطر التفريط بها.


وأشار إلى أن الهدف الجامع لأي إجراء أو قرار سيادي في هذه المرحلة، سيبقى موجهاً لخدمة معركة استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، سلما أو حربا، وتحقيق تطلعات اليمنيين في الأمن، والاستقرار، والتنمية.


ودعا رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، كافة المكونات السياسية، والمنابر الإعلامية، إلى تجنب خطاب الإساءة والتحريض، وتغليب لغة الدولة، والمسؤولية، بما يعزز وحدة الصف الوطني، ويحفظ كرامة اليمنيين، ويصون فرص السلام، دون الإخلال بمبدأ المساءلة وسيادة القانون.