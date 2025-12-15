كشفت الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، مسودة سياسة تحقيق القيمة من البيانات، وأشارت خلالها إلى المبادئ الأساسية لتحقيق القيمة من البيانات.

المبدأ الأول «البيانات أصول وطنية»: تعتبر البيانات التي تنتجها الجهات الحكومية أحد الأصول الوطنية التي ينبغي أن تتعامل معها هذه الجهات بما يحقق المصلحة العامة، ولضمان المحافظة عليها كأصول وطنية، وتحتفظ الجهة الحكومية بحقوق الملكية الفكرية الخاصة بالبيانات، ولا يجوز استخدامها من قبل أي جهة أخرى إلا بموجب اتفاقية مشاركة البيانات إذا كان الطرف الآخر من غير الجهات الحكومية، أو تطبيق ضوابط مشاركة البيانات إذا كان الطرف الآخر جهة حكومية، وذلك بحسب الأحوال المنصوص عليها في سياسة مشاركة البيانات، أما ما يتعلق بمنتجات البيانات، فيحق لأي جهة حكومية أن تطوّر منتجاً مبنياً على البيانات وأن تحتفظ بحقوق الملكية الفكرية المطوّرة؛ وفقاً لما تقضي به الأنظمة واللوائح ذات الصلة.

تنمية الإيرادات

وتضمن المبدأ الثاني «تنمية الإيرادات»: حيث تعتبر البيانات أصولاً قيّمة يمكن الاستفادة منها في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق وتنمية الإيرادات الحكومية المتعلقة بالبيانات لضمان استدامة الخدمات التي تقدمها الجهات الحكومية. والمبدأ الثالث «الخصوصية بالتصميم»: حيث تبنّي الخصوصية كمبدأ عند التعامل مع البيانات الشخصية بحسب الأصل، بما يشمل الالتزام بالأحكام والإجراءات المنصوص عليها في نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية ولوائحه التنفيذية والوثائق الصادرة بناءً عليهما، والمبدأ الرابع «تعزيز نشر البيانات المفتوحة»: يجب ألاّ تتعارض الأنشطة المرتبطة بتحقيق القيمة من البيانات مع سياسة البيانات المفتوحة والجهود المبذولة من قبل الجهات الحكومية لتعزيز مساهمتها في تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية، والمبدأ الخامس «تعزيز ثقافة المشاركة»: حيث يجب ألا تتعارض الأنشطة المرتبطة بتحقيق القيمة من البيانات مع سياسة مشاركة البيانات والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية وتعظيم الاستفادة من البيانات، والمبدأ السادس «منع الممارسات الاحتكارية»: إذ يمثّل دور الجهات الحكومية أساساً في تعزيز اقتصاد البيانات، والمساهمة في تنمية التطوير والابتكار، وبذلك تأتي ضرورة التأكيد على تقييد أي ميزة غير عادلة مرتبطة بتحقيق القيمة من بيانات الجهات الحكومية، بما في ذلك الممارسات الاحتكارية، وتشجّع هذه السياسة على تعزيز الوصول إلى البيانات، بما يمكن القطاع الخاص من تطوير منتجات البيانات دون الإخلال بالأحكام النظامية المنظّمة للمنافسة، والمبدأ السابع «الشفافية»: إذ يساهم توثيق المعلومات المتعلقة بتحقيق القيمة من البيانات وإتاحتها للجهات المختصة عند طلبها في تعزيز الشفافية.

إتاحة أكبر قدر من البيانات

وجاء في المسودة، أنه على الجهة الحكومية الالتزام بعدم فرض مقابل مالي على مجموعات البيانات المفتوحة التي تلتزم الجهة بنشرها؛ وفقاً لسياسة البيانات المفتوحة، ومراعاة ألا يؤثر تحقيقها للقيمة من البيانات على إتاحة أكبر قدر ممكن من البيانات المفتوحة ونشرها؛ وفقاً لسياسة البيانات المفتوحة.

ومراعاة ألا يؤثر تحقيق القيمة من البيانات على معالجة طلبات الأفراد أو الجهات الخاصة المتعلقة بطلب الحصول على المعلومات العامة، وفقاً للأحكام المنظمة لحرية المعلومات.

وأن تتم مشاركة البيانات غير المعالجة مع الجهات الحكومية دون مقابل مالي؛ وفقاً لما ورد في سياسة مشاركة البيانات، ومراعاة أحكام نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية ولوائحه التنفيذية، وما ورد في سياسة مشاركة البيانات عند تطوير منتجات البيانات، ومن ذلك إجراء المعالجة المسبقة للبيانات الشخصية قبل مشاركتها وفقاً لآليات إخفاء الهوية، وإتاحة الوصول إلى البيانات غير المعالجة أو منتجات البيانات التي يتم استخدامها لتحقيق القيمة من البيانات من قبل الجهات الخاصة، بما يسهم في تحقيق المنافسة العادلة ومنع الممارسات الاحتكارية.

دم الإخلال بالسياسة

وأشارت المسودة، إلى أنه للجهة الحكومية تحقيق القيمة من البيانات غير المعالجة فيما عدا البيانات المفتوحة، على أن يكون الطرف المستفيد ليس من الجهات الحكومية، وتحقيق القيمة من منتجات البيانات؛ وفقاً لما ورد في هذه السياسة، ودون إخلال بأي متطلب نظامي ذي صلة.

ونوهت إلى أنه للجهة الخاصة تحقيق القيمة من منتجات البيانات المطورة المبنية على البيانات المفتوحة، دون إخلال بما ورد في هذه السياسة، وعلى الجهة الخاصة -في حال مُنحت رخصة لاستخدام البيانات من قبل جهة حكومية- التقيّد باستخدام بيانات الجهات الحكومية للأغراض المحددة في اتفاقيات مشاركة البيانات، وعدم مشاركتها مع جهات أخرى سواء بمقابل مالي أو دون مقابل.

وعلى الجهة الحكومية -في حال حصلت على بيانات من قبل جهة حكومية أخرى- التقيّد باستخدام بيانات الجهات الحكومية وفقاً لما ورد في سياسة مشاركة البيانات واتفاقيات المشاركة، وعدم مشاركتها مع جهات أخرى إلا بناءً على اتفاق مع الجهة المصدرة، سواء كان ذلك بمقابل مالي أو دون مقابل.

التنسيق مع «المالية» و«غير النفطية»

وأضافت المسودة أنه على الجهة الحكومية في سياق تقديمها لأي خدمات تتضمن تحقيقاً للقيمة من البيانات وترتبط بالبيانات غير المعالجة أو منتجات البيانات التنسيق مع وزارة المالية ومركز تنمية الإيرادات غير النفطية؛ وفقاً لما تقضي به الأحكام النظامية ذات الصلة، وفي الأحوال التي تتطلب ​ذلك، ومواءمة ممارساتها المتعلقة بتحقيق القيمة من البيانات مع ما ورد في هذه السياسة، مع قيام المكتب بإنشاء السجل الوطني الخاص بتحقيق القيمة من بيانات الجهات الحكومية.

وأفادت بأنه على الجهة الحكومية تسجيل أي منتجات أو خدمات مشمولة في نطاق تطبيق هذه السياسة من خلال السجل الوطني المنصوص عليه في الفقرة (٣) من هذا البند، وفقاً لآلية يعدها المكتب.

وللجهة الحكومية التقدّم للمكتب لطلب بيان الرأي النظامي حيال الخلافات المرتبطة بتقديم الخدمات أو المنتجات المشمولة في نطاق تطبيق هذه السياسة، وللمكتب استكمال الإجراءات النظامية للنظر في تلك الخلافات إذا ارتبطت بطلبات مشاركة البيانات بين الجهات ​الحكومية.