The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place in the Australian city of Sydney, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.

The ministry stated in a statement: The Kingdom reaffirms its position against all forms of violence, terrorism, and extremism, expressing sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families and to the friendly government and people of Australia, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.