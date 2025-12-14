أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية للهجوم الإرهابي الذي وقع في مدينة سيدني الأسترالية، وأدى إلى وفاة وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها: المملكة تؤكد على موقفها المناهض لكل أشكال العنف والإرهاب والتطرف، معبرةً عن صادق العزاء والمواساة لذوي الضحايا ولحكومة وشعب أستراليا الصديق، مع تمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.