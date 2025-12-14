أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية للهجوم الإرهابي الذي وقع في مدينة سيدني الأسترالية، وأدى إلى وفاة وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها: المملكة تؤكد على موقفها المناهض لكل أشكال العنف والإرهاب والتطرف، معبرةً عن صادق العزاء والمواساة لذوي الضحايا ولحكومة وشعب أستراليا الصديق، مع تمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place in the Australian city of Sydney, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.
The ministry stated in a statement: The Kingdom reaffirms its position against all forms of violence, terrorism, and extremism, expressing sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families and to the friendly government and people of Australia, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.