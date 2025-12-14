The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Sunday) regarding the implementation of a death sentence as retribution against one of the perpetrators in the Al-Qassim region. Below is the text:

Allah Almighty said: “O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered,” and He said: “And there is for you in legal retribution a saving of life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous.”

Abdulaziz bin Najr bin Zayed Al-Ghabiyawi Al-Otaibi (Saudi national) committed the murder of Faleh bin Mohsen bin Thawab Al-Ghabiyawi Al-Otaibi (Saudi national) by shooting him, which resulted in his death.

By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death as retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined.

The death sentence was carried out against the perpetrator, Abdulaziz bin Najr bin Zayed Al-Ghabiyawi Al-Otaibi (Saudi national), on Sunday, 23/6/1447 AH, corresponding to 14/12/2025, in the Al-Qassim region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who might contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.