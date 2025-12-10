The CEO of the National Center of Meteorology, Dr. Ayman Salem Ghulam, confirmed that the alerts and proactive data issued by the center in recent days have directly contributed to the successful handling of the rainy conditions experienced in most regions of the Kingdom. He pointed out that accurate information and continuous updates supported field readiness and quick decision-making.

Dr. Ghulam explained, while monitoring the rainy conditions from the operations room, that the swift response of the relevant authorities to the warning data and predictive solutions provided by the center has contributed to enhancing coordination and effective handling of weather changes; this has positively reflected on improving safety measures and reducing the accompanying impacts of the situation.

He noted the existence of recent scientific studies confirming a climatic shift in the timing of rainfall in the Kingdom, characterized by a shift in the peak of precipitation from November to December, indicating that the General Administration for Research, Development, and Innovation at the center is working on specialized studies to understand these changes related to atmospheric systems and their future predictions.

Developing Monitoring and Prediction Capabilities

He pointed out that the integration and coordination between the center and the relevant government agencies have become more effective than ever, as this has clearly reflected in accelerating field response and enhancing operational efficiency. He indicated that the center has conducted several important studies, the most notable of which is a study focusing on heavy rainfall and ways to mitigate it, in addition to holding several meetings and workshops with the relevant authorities, and today the fruits of this integration are being realized on the ground.

Dr. Ghulam concluded by affirming the center's continued efforts to enhance the readiness of the early warning system and develop monitoring and prediction capabilities; to ensure the highest levels of response to impactful weather conditions and to support field authorities with accurate information in a timely manner.