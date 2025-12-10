يعكس التمويل التنموي المقدم من صندوق التنمية الوطني حجم التحول الاقتصادي الذي تسعى المملكة إلى ترسيخه، ضمن رؤية طموحة تقوم على التنويع ورفع كفاءة الموارد، فحجم التمويلات التي ضُخت خلال عام واحد والأثر المباشر على الناتج المحلي غير النفطي يؤكدان أن التمويل لم يعد مجرد دعم تقليدي، بل أداة إستراتيجية لدفع النمو وفتح قطاعات جديدة أكثر قدرة على توليد الفرص.


وتتجلى قوة هذا التوجه في تنوع المشاريع التي تم تمويلها، سواءً في السياحة أو الثقافة أو الصناعة أو ريادة الأعمال، ما يوسع رقعة النشاط الاقتصادي ويرفع مستوى مشاركة المواطنين والمواطنات في برامج التنمية. كما يبرز الدور الدولي عبر تمويل مشاريع في العديد من الدول، بما يعكس حضوراً متزايداً في تعزيز التنمية العالمية.


هذا المسار يضع أسساً جديدة للتمويل التنموي، تقوم على استثمار الأفكار وتحويلها إلى مشاريع واقعية، وتوفير منصات تجمع المستثمرين والمبتكرين، ليصبح الأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي أكثر وضوحاً واستدامة.