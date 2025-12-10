The development financing provided by the National Development Fund reflects the scale of the economic transformation that the Kingdom seeks to establish, within an ambitious vision based on diversification and enhancing resource efficiency. The volume of financing injected over a single year and its direct impact on non-oil GDP confirm that financing is no longer just traditional support, but a strategic tool to drive growth and open new sectors that are more capable of generating opportunities.



This approach's strength is evident in the diversity of projects that have been financed, whether in tourism, culture, industry, or entrepreneurship, which expands the scope of economic activity and increases the participation of citizens in development programs. The international role is also highlighted through financing projects in many countries, reflecting an increasing presence in promoting global development.



This path lays new foundations for development financing, based on investing in ideas and transforming them into real projects, and providing platforms that bring together investors and innovators, making the economic and social impact clearer and more sustainable.