As part of its ongoing cultural movement, the Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah organized an evening titled "The Song and Its National Message," presented by poet Dr. Saleh Al-Shadi and moderated by media figure Mahdi Al-Zahrani, with support from the "Madeed" program launched by the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission.

The evening highlighted the role of words when they transform into songs, and how they contribute to shaping the collective consciousness and enhancing national identity, emphasizing that a song is not just a fleeting melody, but a message that transcends the moment into memory.

Al-Shadi: The Poem is the Essence of the Song and Its Spirit of Influence

Dr. Al-Shadi paused to reflect on the concept of the national song and its transformations over time, stressing that the poem remains the essence of the musical work, and that sincere words are what give the melody its value and immortality. He reviewed his extensive experience in writing dozens of operettas and national songs performed by stars from the Kingdom, the Gulf, and the Arab world, which contributed to cementing feelings of belonging and enhancing the presence of Saudi songs in the Arab world.

During the evening, more than ten national songs from his works were presented, which the audience interacted with, including "Hna Rijal Abu Fahd," performed by Arab artist Mohammed Abdu, and "Bai' wa Mad Al-Yad Hatha Wali Al-Ahd" sung by artist Talal Salama, alongside other works that embodied the organic relationship between words and melody in expressing the homeland.

Creating Memory... Between Message and Beauty

The evening discussed the role of the national song in creating collective memory, its ability to document major transformations, and build an image of the homeland in the human heart, while emphasizing the necessity of achieving a balance between the message and artistic beauty, so that the song reaches the audience without being direct or rhetorical.

The dialogue also addressed the experience of the operetta as a unifying artistic event that consolidates emotions and reflects the strength of the cultural movement in the Kingdom, in addition to messages directed to young poets about the importance of artistic sincerity and keeping pace with the transformations that the homeland is experiencing under the Vision 2030 initiative.

Quality Attendance and Praise for the Role of the Song

The evening witnessed a remarkable attendance from intellectuals, artists, and enthusiasts, with enriching interventions that affirmed the status of the national song as a refined art that contributes to elevating society and enhancing cultural identity while promoting place and memory.

At the end of the evening, the director of the association, Mohammed Al-Sabih, expressed his gratitude to the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, represented by the "Madeed" program, for supporting the non-profit sector and enabling cultural associations to present quality initiatives that elevate taste and enhance the aesthetic values that express national identity, affirming that the Saudi song has become significant in its presence and impact in the Arab world, distinguished by its eloquent words, authentic melody, and voices that have topped the hierarchy of Arabic song.