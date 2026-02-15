ضمن حراكها الثقافي المتواصل، نظّمت جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة أمسية بعنوان «الأغنية ورسالتها الوطنية»، قدّمها الشاعر الدكتور صالح الشادي، وأدارها الإعلامي مهدي الزهراني، بدعم من برنامج «مديد» الذي أطلقته هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة.

الأمسية سلّطت الضوء على دور الكلمة عندما تتحوّل إلى أغنية، وكيف تسهم في تشكيل الوجدان الجمعي وتعزيز الهوية الوطنية، مؤكدة أن الأغنية ليست مجرد لحن عابر، بل رسالة تتجاوز اللحظة إلى الذاكرة.

جانب من أمسية «الأغنية ورسالتها الوطنية»، للشاعر صالح الشادي بدعم من برنامج «مديد» الذي أطلقته هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة.

الشادي: القصيدة جوهر الأغنية وروح تأثيرها

توقّف الدكتور الشادي عند مفهوم الأغنية الوطنية وتحولاتها عبر الزمن، مشدداً على أن القصيدة تظلّ جوهر العمل الغنائي، وأن الكلمة الصادقة هي التي تمنح اللحن قيمته وخلوده. واستعرض تجربته الممتدة في كتابة عشرات الأوبريتات والأغاني الوطنية التي أدّاها نجوم المملكة والخليج والعالم العربي، وأسهمت في ترسيخ مشاعر الانتماء وتعزيز حضور الأغنية السعودية عربياً.

وخلال الأمسية، عُرضت أكثر من عشر أغانٍ وطنية من أعماله، تفاعل معها الحضور، من بينها «حنا رجال أبو فهد» التي قدّمها فنان العرب محمد عبده، و«بايع ومد اليد هذا ولي العهد» بصوت الفنان طلال سلامة، إلى جانب أعمال أخرى جسّدت العلاقة العضوية بين الكلمة واللحن في التعبير عن الوطن.

جانب من حضور الأمسية.

صناعة الذاكرة.. بين الرسالة والجمال

وناقشت الأمسية دور الأغنية الوطنية في صناعة الذاكرة الجمعية، وقدرتها على توثيق التحولات الكبرى وبناء صورة الوطن في وجدان الإنسان، مع التأكيد على ضرورة تحقيق التوازن بين الرسالة والجمال الفني، بحيث تصل الأغنية إلى الجمهور دون مباشرة أو خطابية.

كما تناول الحوار تجربة الأوبريت بوصفه حدثاً فنياً جامعاً يوحّد المشاعر ويعكس قوة الحراك الثقافي في المملكة، إضافة إلى رسائل وُجّهت للشعراء الشباب بأهمية الصدق الفني ومواكبة التحولات التي يعيشها الوطن في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030.

الشاعر الدكتور صالح الشادي برفقة مدير جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة محمد آل صبيح.

حضور نوعي وإشادات بدور الأغنية

وشهدت الأمسية حضوراً لافتاً من المثقفين والفنانين والمهتمين، مع مداخلات ثرية أكدت مكانة الأغنية الوطنية بوصفها فناً راقياً يسهم في الارتقاء بالمجتمع وتعزيز الهوية الثقافية والترويج للمكان والذاكرة.

وفي ختام الأمسية، أعرب مدير الجمعية محمد آل صبيح عن شكره لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة ممثلة في برنامج «مديد» على دعم القطاع غير الربحي، وتمكين الجمعيات الثقافية من تقديم مبادرات نوعية ترتقي بالذائقة وتعزّز القيم الجمالية المعبرة عن الهوية الوطنية، مؤكداً أن الأغنية السعودية باتت اليوم فارقة في حضورها وتأثيرها عربياً، بما تمتاز به من كلمة جزلة، ولحن أصيل، وأصوات تصدّرت هرم الأغنية العربية.