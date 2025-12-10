في رحلة تأمُّل وتوثيق، وغوص بين الدلافين والسلاحف وشلالات الستارة، وتناول اللحوم المدخنة، انطلق فريق «عكاظ» إلى العاصمة الإندونيسية جاكرتا، إذ زار ثلاث مدن؛ منها العاصمة، وباندونق وجزيرة لومبوك.

الزملاء «العكاظيون»، الذين ضمهم الفريق، بلال أعظم ومديني عسيري ومحمد كشك، استغرقت رحلة ذهابهم انطلاقاً من عروس البحر الأحمر جدة أكثر من 14 ساعة ترانزيت، بينما العودة طالت إلى 24 ساعة ما بين التنقل بالقطارات والرحلات الداخلية والدولية.

حفاوة وتقدير

بدأ «العكاظيون» رحلتهم نحو جاكرتا، إذ استقبلتهم وزارة السياحة بحفاوة كبيرة وتقدير واحترام، وذهبوا إلى ثاني أكبر ناطحة سحاب في جاكرتا، ووثقوا اللحظات الجميلة من أعلى سماء جاكرتا، إذ كانت مناظر جميلة للغاية وهم يشاهدون المدينة بأكملها، وبعدها انتقلوا للتجول في المنطقة التاريخية وما فيها من آثار، وفنون شعبية وتاريخ عريق.

وخاض الفريق تجربة الغوص بين الدلافين والسلاحف والتشميس أكثر من ثماني ساعات، وتناول اللحوم المدخنة الشهية في هذه الجزيرة، وشاهدوا شلالات الستارة، في رحلة ممتعة ومليئة بالفعاليات والأكشن والضحك والاستمتاع.

تجربة فريدة

من المشاهد الجميلة أطفال مستمتعون في الشوارع القديمة ما بين اللعب فوق الأشجار للتحدي للحصول على جوز الهند، وحديقة الحيوانات التي كانت ضمن هذه التجربة الفريدة للرحلة في جاكرتا، إذ تجولوا بين أنواع فريدة من الحيوانات البرية والبحرية في مكانٍ واحدٍ، ووثقوا اللحظات والمشاهد بالصورة والصوت والفيديوا (سناب)، أما الرحلة الثانية فكانت إلى مدينة باندونق التي تبعد خمس ساعات عن العاصمة جاكرتا، لكن التطور الملحوظ في إندونيسيا جعل الصعب سهلاً، إذ انتقل الفريق، مع الأصدقاء في القنصلية الإندونيسية إلى باندونق عبر تجربة القطار السريع، واستغرقت الرحلة 30 دقيقة شاهدوا خلالها الجمال والطبيعة الخلابة.

تحدٍّ صعب

فريق «عكاظ»، رغم استمتاعهم بهذه الرحلة وهذه الجولة خاصة في منطقة شلالات باندونق الشهيرة لكنهم قالوا: إن الوصول لها كان صعباً وتحدياً رياضياً لكامل الفريق، إذ كان النزول الى أسفل التل طوله نحو كيلومترين مشياً على الأقدام، ولم نستسلم، وأكملنا حتى وصلنا إلى الوجهة، وبعد الانتهاء صعدنا مجدداً للذهاب إلى نقطة جديدة وتحدٍّ آخر، وثقنا مزرعة الشاهي في تقرير بفيديو لحسابات «عكاظ»، التي لم يكن مجرد تقرير، بل منظر وحياة طبيعية شاهدناها بالأعين، من مراحل صنع الشاهي وقطف أوراقه إلى احتسائه، ومرحلة بيع الشاهي إلى المصانع الكبرى، واستمتع الجميع بتناول كوب الشاهي؛ وعادوا مجدداً في نهاية اليوم إلى جاكرتا؛ لإكمال جولتهم، إذ أجروا لقاءً مع مدير العلاقات الإعلامية في وزارة السياحة الإندونيسية ويسنو سيندهو تريسنو.

ووجه فريق «عكاظ» الشكر للقنصل العام الإندونيسي في جدة على دعمه المستمر.