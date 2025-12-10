In a journey of contemplation and documentation, diving among dolphins and turtles, and enjoying smoked meats, the "Okaz" team set off to the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, visiting three cities: the capital itself, Bandung, and Lombok Island.

The "Okaz" colleagues who were part of the team, Bilal Aazam, Madini Asiri, and Mohammed Kashk, took more than 14 hours of transit to reach from the bride of the Red Sea, Jeddah, while the return trip extended to 24 hours involving transfers by trains and domestic and international flights.

Warm Welcome and Appreciation

The "Okaz" team began their journey to Jakarta, where they were warmly welcomed and appreciated by the Ministry of Tourism. They visited the second tallest skyscraper in Jakarta and documented beautiful moments from the highest point in Jakarta, enjoying stunning views of the entire city. After that, they moved on to explore the historical area, rich with artifacts, folk arts, and a deep history.

The team experienced diving among dolphins and turtles and sunbathing for over eight hours, enjoying delicious smoked meats on this island, and witnessed the curtain waterfalls, in a fun-filled journey full of activities, action, laughter, and enjoyment.

A Unique Experience

Among the beautiful scenes were children enjoying themselves in the old streets, playing in the trees to challenge each other for coconuts, and the zoo that was part of this unique experience in Jakarta, where they wandered among unique species of wild and marine animals in one place, documenting moments and scenes through photos, sounds, and video (Snap). The second trip was to the city of Bandung, which is five hours away from the capital Jakarta, but the noticeable development in Indonesia made the difficult easy. The team, along with friends from the Indonesian consulate, traveled to Bandung via a high-speed train, and the journey took 30 minutes during which they enjoyed the beauty and stunning nature.

A Tough Challenge

The "Okaz" team, despite enjoying this trip and tour, especially in the famous waterfalls of Bandung, stated that reaching there was a challenge for the entire team. The descent down the hill was about two kilometers on foot. We did not give up and continued until we reached our destination. After finishing, we climbed back up to go to a new point and another challenge. We documented the tea farm in a report with a video for "Okaz" accounts, which was not just a report but a view and natural life we witnessed with our own eyes, from the stages of making tea and picking its leaves to drinking it, and the stage of selling tea to major factories. Everyone enjoyed a cup of tea and returned again at the end of the day to Jakarta to continue their tour, where they conducted an interview with the Director of Media Relations at the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, Wisnu Sindhu Tresno.

The "Okaz" team expressed their gratitude to the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah for his continuous support.