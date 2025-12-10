في رحلة تأمُّل وتوثيق، وغوص بين الدلافين والسلاحف وشلالات الستارة، وتناول اللحوم المدخنة، انطلق فريق «عكاظ» إلى العاصمة الإندونيسية جاكرتا، إذ زار ثلاث مدن؛ منها العاصمة، وباندونق وجزيرة لومبوك.
الزملاء «العكاظيون»، الذين ضمهم الفريق، بلال أعظم ومديني عسيري ومحمد كشك، استغرقت رحلة ذهابهم انطلاقاً من عروس البحر الأحمر جدة أكثر من 14 ساعة ترانزيت، بينما العودة طالت إلى 24 ساعة ما بين التنقل بالقطارات والرحلات الداخلية والدولية.
حفاوة وتقدير
بدأ «العكاظيون» رحلتهم نحو جاكرتا، إذ استقبلتهم وزارة السياحة بحفاوة كبيرة وتقدير واحترام، وذهبوا إلى ثاني أكبر ناطحة سحاب في جاكرتا، ووثقوا اللحظات الجميلة من أعلى سماء جاكرتا، إذ كانت مناظر جميلة للغاية وهم يشاهدون المدينة بأكملها، وبعدها انتقلوا للتجول في المنطقة التاريخية وما فيها من آثار، وفنون شعبية وتاريخ عريق.
وخاض الفريق تجربة الغوص بين الدلافين والسلاحف والتشميس أكثر من ثماني ساعات، وتناول اللحوم المدخنة الشهية في هذه الجزيرة، وشاهدوا شلالات الستارة، في رحلة ممتعة ومليئة بالفعاليات والأكشن والضحك والاستمتاع.
تجربة فريدة
من المشاهد الجميلة أطفال مستمتعون في الشوارع القديمة ما بين اللعب فوق الأشجار للتحدي للحصول على جوز الهند، وحديقة الحيوانات التي كانت ضمن هذه التجربة الفريدة للرحلة في جاكرتا، إذ تجولوا بين أنواع فريدة من الحيوانات البرية والبحرية في مكانٍ واحدٍ، ووثقوا اللحظات والمشاهد بالصورة والصوت والفيديوا (سناب)، أما الرحلة الثانية فكانت إلى مدينة باندونق التي تبعد خمس ساعات عن العاصمة جاكرتا، لكن التطور الملحوظ في إندونيسيا جعل الصعب سهلاً، إذ انتقل الفريق، مع الأصدقاء في القنصلية الإندونيسية إلى باندونق عبر تجربة القطار السريع، واستغرقت الرحلة 30 دقيقة شاهدوا خلالها الجمال والطبيعة الخلابة.
تحدٍّ صعب
فريق «عكاظ»، رغم استمتاعهم بهذه الرحلة وهذه الجولة خاصة في منطقة شلالات باندونق الشهيرة لكنهم قالوا: إن الوصول لها كان صعباً وتحدياً رياضياً لكامل الفريق، إذ كان النزول الى أسفل التل طوله نحو كيلومترين مشياً على الأقدام، ولم نستسلم، وأكملنا حتى وصلنا إلى الوجهة، وبعد الانتهاء صعدنا مجدداً للذهاب إلى نقطة جديدة وتحدٍّ آخر، وثقنا مزرعة الشاهي في تقرير بفيديو لحسابات «عكاظ»، التي لم يكن مجرد تقرير، بل منظر وحياة طبيعية شاهدناها بالأعين، من مراحل صنع الشاهي وقطف أوراقه إلى احتسائه، ومرحلة بيع الشاهي إلى المصانع الكبرى، واستمتع الجميع بتناول كوب الشاهي؛ وعادوا مجدداً في نهاية اليوم إلى جاكرتا؛ لإكمال جولتهم، إذ أجروا لقاءً مع مدير العلاقات الإعلامية في وزارة السياحة الإندونيسية ويسنو سيندهو تريسنو.
ووجه فريق «عكاظ» الشكر للقنصل العام الإندونيسي في جدة على دعمه المستمر.
In a journey of contemplation and documentation, diving among dolphins and turtles, and enjoying smoked meats, the "Okaz" team set off to the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, visiting three cities: the capital itself, Bandung, and Lombok Island.
The "Okaz" colleagues who were part of the team, Bilal Aazam, Madini Asiri, and Mohammed Kashk, took more than 14 hours of transit to reach from the bride of the Red Sea, Jeddah, while the return trip extended to 24 hours involving transfers by trains and domestic and international flights.
Warm Welcome and Appreciation
The "Okaz" team began their journey to Jakarta, where they were warmly welcomed and appreciated by the Ministry of Tourism. They visited the second tallest skyscraper in Jakarta and documented beautiful moments from the highest point in Jakarta, enjoying stunning views of the entire city. After that, they moved on to explore the historical area, rich with artifacts, folk arts, and a deep history.
The team experienced diving among dolphins and turtles and sunbathing for over eight hours, enjoying delicious smoked meats on this island, and witnessed the curtain waterfalls, in a fun-filled journey full of activities, action, laughter, and enjoyment.
A Unique Experience
Among the beautiful scenes were children enjoying themselves in the old streets, playing in the trees to challenge each other for coconuts, and the zoo that was part of this unique experience in Jakarta, where they wandered among unique species of wild and marine animals in one place, documenting moments and scenes through photos, sounds, and video (Snap). The second trip was to the city of Bandung, which is five hours away from the capital Jakarta, but the noticeable development in Indonesia made the difficult easy. The team, along with friends from the Indonesian consulate, traveled to Bandung via a high-speed train, and the journey took 30 minutes during which they enjoyed the beauty and stunning nature.
A Tough Challenge
The "Okaz" team, despite enjoying this trip and tour, especially in the famous waterfalls of Bandung, stated that reaching there was a challenge for the entire team. The descent down the hill was about two kilometers on foot. We did not give up and continued until we reached our destination. After finishing, we climbed back up to go to a new point and another challenge. We documented the tea farm in a report with a video for "Okaz" accounts, which was not just a report but a view and natural life we witnessed with our own eyes, from the stages of making tea and picking its leaves to drinking it, and the stage of selling tea to major factories. Everyone enjoyed a cup of tea and returned again at the end of the day to Jakarta to continue their tour, where they conducted an interview with the Director of Media Relations at the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, Wisnu Sindhu Tresno.
The "Okaz" team expressed their gratitude to the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah for his continuous support.