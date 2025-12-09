The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, received today in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the heads of the delegations of the tripartite joint committee to follow up on the Beijing Agreement. The Saudi delegation is headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, and the Chinese delegation is led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Miao Deyou.



During the reception, ways to enhance cooperation and discuss topics of mutual interest were addressed.

Present at the reception were the Deputy Head of General Intelligence, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Amer Al-Harbi, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi, and the Director General of the General Administration for Policy Planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Raed Qarmali.

Enhancing Good Neighborliness

The third meeting of the tripartite joint Saudi-Chinese-Iranian committee to follow up on the Beijing Agreement was held in Tehran.

Both the Saudi and Iranian sides affirmed their commitment to implementing all the provisions of the Beijing Agreement and their continued efforts to enhance good neighborly relations between their countries by adhering to the United Nations Charter, the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international law, including respecting the sovereignty of both states, their territorial integrity, independence, and security.