استقبل وزير خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية عباس عراقجي، في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران اليوم، رؤساء وفود اللجنة الثلاثية المشتركة لمتابعة اتفاق بكين، ويرأس الوفد السعودي نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، والوفد الصيني برئاسة نائب وزير خارجية جمهورية الصين الشعبية مياو دييو.


وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر الاستقبال، نائب رئيس الاستخبارات العامة الفريق محمد بن عامر الحربي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية عبدالله بن سعود العنزي، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة لتخطيط السياسات بوزارة الخارجية الدكتور رائد قرملي.

تعزيز حسن الجوار

وكان قد عُقد في طهران الاجتماع الثالث للجنة الثلاثية السعودية الصينية الإيرانية المشتركة لمتابعة اتفاق بكين.

وأكد الجانبان السعودي والإيراني، التزامهما بتنفيذ اتفاق بكين ببنوده كافة، واستمرار سعيهما لتعزيز علاقات حسن الجوار بين بلديهما من خلال الالتزام بميثاق الأمم المتحدة وميثاق منظمة التعاون الإسلامي والقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك احترام سيادة الدولتين ووحدة أراضيهما واستقلالهما وأمنهما.