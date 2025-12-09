The third meeting of the Saudi-Chinese-Iranian tripartite joint committee to follow up on the Beijing Agreement was held in Tehran, chaired by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Political Affairs, Dr. Majid Takht Ravanchi, with the participation of the Saudi delegation headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji, and the Chinese delegation headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Miao Deyou.



Both the Saudi and Iranian sides affirmed their commitment to implementing the Beijing Agreement in all its provisions and their ongoing efforts to enhance good neighborly relations between their countries by adhering to the United Nations Charter, the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international law, including respecting the sovereignty of both states, their territorial integrity, independence, and security.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran also welcomed the ongoing positive role of the People's Republic of China and the importance of its support and follow-up in implementing the Beijing Agreement. The People's Republic of China confirmed its readiness to continue supporting and encouraging the steps taken by Saudi Arabia and Iran towards developing their relations in various fields.



Continuous Progress in Relations



The three countries welcomed the continuous progress in Saudi-Iranian relations and the opportunities it provides for direct communication between the two countries at all levels and platforms, pointing to the great importance of these communications, meetings, and mutual visits between senior officials of both countries, especially in light of the current tensions and escalation in the region that threaten its security and the security of the world.



Enabling 210,000 Iranians for Umrah



The participants also welcomed the progress witnessed in consular services between the two countries, which enabled more than 85,000 Iranian pilgrims to perform the Hajj and over 210,000 Iranians to perform Umrah with ease and security during the year 2025.



They also welcomed the progress made in research, educational, media, cultural, and intellectual dialogues between Saudi and Iranian centers and individuals, expressing their satisfaction with the exchange of delegations between the Kingdom and Iran and participation in each other's activities in the mentioned fields.



Expanding Cooperation in Various Fields



The three countries look forward to expanding the scope of cooperation among themselves in various fields, including economic and political areas. They emphasized the importance of dialogue and regional cooperation among the countries of the region to enhance security, stability, peace, and economic prosperity.



Iranian Appreciation for Saudi Positions



The three countries call for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, condemning acts of aggression and violations of the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The Islamic Republic of Iran expressed its appreciation for the clear positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of China regarding the mentioned aggression.



The three countries reaffirmed their support for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen in accordance with internationally recognized principles under the auspices of the United Nations.