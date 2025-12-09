عُقد في طهران الاجتماع الثالث للجنة الثلاثية السعودية الصينية الإيرانية المشتركة لمتابعة اتفاق بكين، برئاسة نائب وزير خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية للشؤون السياسية الدكتور مجيد تخت روانجي، ومشاركة الوفد السعودي برئاسة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، والوفد الصيني برئاسة نائب وزير خارجية جمهورية الصين الشعبية السيد مياو دييو.


وأكد الجانبان السعودي والإيراني التزامهما بتنفيذ اتفاق بكين ببنوده كافة، واستمرار سعيهما لتعزيز علاقات حسن الجوار بين بلديهما من خلال الالتزام بميثاق الأمم المتحدة وميثاق منظمة التعاون الإسلامي والقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك احترام سيادة الدولتين ووحدة أراضيهما واستقلالهما وأمنهما.


كما رحّبت المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية بالدور الإيجابي المستمر لجمهورية الصين الشعبية وأهمية دعمها ومتابعتها لتنفيذ اتفاق بكين، وأكدت جمهورية الصين الشعبية استعدادها للاستمرار في دعم وتشجيع الخطوات التي اتخذتها المملكة وإيران نحو تطوير علاقاتهما في مختلف المجالات.


تقدم مستمر في العلاقات


ورحّبت الدول الثلاث بالتقدم المستمر في العلاقات السعودية الإيرانية وما يُتيحه من فرص للتواصل المباشر بين البلدين على جميع المستويات والأصعدة، مُشيرةً إلى الأهمية الكبرى لهذه الاتصالات والاجتماعات والزيارات المتبادلة بين كبار المسؤولين في البلدين، خصوصاً في ظلّ التوترات والتصعيد الراهن في المنطقة الذي يُهدّد أمنها وأمن العالم.


تمكين 210 آلاف إيراني من العمرة


كما رحّب المشاركون بالتقدم الذي شهدته الخدمات القنصلية بين البلدين، التي مكنت أكثر من 85 ألف حاج إيراني من أداء فريضة الحج وأكثر من 210 آلاف إيراني من أداء مناسك العمرة بكل يسر وأمن خلال عام 2025.


ورحبوا أيضاً بالتقدم المُحرز في الحوارات البحثية والتعليمية والإعلامية والثقافية والفكرية بين المراكز والأفراد السعوديين والإيرانيين، مُعربين عن ارتياحهم لتبادل الوفود بين المملكة وإيران والمشاركة في فعاليات كلٍّ منهما في المجالات المذكورة.


توسيع التعاون بمختلف المجالات


وتتطلع الدول الثلاث إلى توسيع نطاق التعاون فيما بينها في مُختلف المجالات بما في ذلك المجالات الاقتصادية والسياسية. وأكدت أهمية الحوار والتعاون الإقليمي بين دول المنطقة؛ بهدف تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار والسلام والازدهار الاقتصادي.


تقدير إيراني لمواقف السعودية


وتدعو الدول الثلاث إلى وقف فوري للعدوان الإسرائيلي في كل من فلسطين ولبنان وسورية، مُدينةً أعمال العدوان والانتهاك لسلامة أراضي الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية.


وأعربت الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية عن تقديرها للمواقف الواضحة للمملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية الصين الشعبية تجاه العدوان المذكور.


وأكدت الدول الثلاث من جديد دعمها للحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن بما يتوافق مع المبادئ المعترف بها دوليّاً تحت رعاية الأمم المتحدة.