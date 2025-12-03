قال عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور عبدالله بن عمر النجار إن المملكة تدخل عام 2026 بميزانية تعبّر عن مرحلة جديدة من التحول الوطني، مرحلة تتجاوز حدود الأرقام إلى آفاق أوسع من التنمية والاستدامة. مشيراً إلى أن ميزانية السعودية 2026 جاءت لتؤكد قوة الاقتصاد السعودي وتماسكه، ولتكشف عن قفزة تريليونية تجسد الثقة في مستقبل يتسع لطموحات المملكة ويعزز مكانتها في خارطة الاقتصاد العالمي.

وأضاف النجار: هذه الميزانية ليست مجرد وثيقة مالية، إنها امتداد لرؤية حكيمة تُعيد تشكيل الاقتصاد الوطني وتضع الإنسان في قلب التنمية. فبرامج التأهيل، وتمكين الشباب، وتطوير المهارات، وتحسين جودة الحياة، ما زالت تتقدم أولويات الدولة حفظها الله، في إيمان راسخ بأن الاستثمار في الإنسان هو أعظم استثمار، وأن بناء القدرات هو الطريق الأضمن لبناء وطنٍ أقوى وأكثر تنافسية.

وتابع النجار: من أبرز ملامح ميزانية هذا العام حرصها الواضح على تنويع مصادر الدخل، عبر تعزيز القطاعات غير النفطية مثل السياحة، والخدمات اللوجستية، والصناعة المتقدمة، والتعدين، والتقنيات الرقمية، والطاقة المتجددة. وقد أثمر هذا التوجه عن نمو مطّرد في الناتج غير النفطي، وأسهم في ترسيخ استقرار الاقتصاد الوطني، وفتح آفاق واسعة للاستثمار، وتوسيع قاعدة الإنتاج، بما يعزز قدرة المملكة على مواجهة تحديات الاقتصاد العالمي ويضعها في موقع ريادي إقليمياً ودولياً.

وأضاف: تنسجم هذه المسارات مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 التي جعلت من التحول الاقتصادي والتمكين البشري ركيزتين أساسيتين في بناء المستقبل. وتؤكد ميزانية 2026 أن المملكة ماضية في هذا الطريق بثبات، مستندة إلى اقتصاد أكثر تنوعاً، ومجتمع أكثر استعداداً، وبنية تحتية أكثر تطوراً، وقطاع خاص أكثر حضوراً في مسيرة التنمية.

وتابع: مع صدور ميزانية هذا العام وما تحمله من توسع مالي ورؤية اقتصادية متجددة، تتعزز مشاعر الاعتزاز بالقيادة التي قادت هذا التحول بحكمة وطموح. فقد رسّخ خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أسس الاستقرار والنمو، بينما يقود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، مشروع التحول الوطني برؤية عميقة وروح لا تعرف التردد، واضعاً الإنسان في قلب كل مبادرة، ومحركاً رئيسياً لكل خطوة تنموية.

واختتم النجار قائلاً: إن ميزانية السعودية 2026 ليست مجرد إعلان مالي؛ بل هي تأكيد على أن المملكة تمضي نحو مستقبل أكثر قوة وازدهاراً، وأن مسيرة التطور التي تشهدها بلادنا الغالية اليوم هي ثمرة رؤية قيادية تؤمن بالتجديد، وتعمل للمستقبل، وترسّخ مساراً تنموياً يواكب تطلعات الوطن وأبنائه.