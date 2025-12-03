Member of the Shura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Omar Al-Najjar stated that the Kingdom is entering the year 2026 with a budget that reflects a new phase of national transformation, a phase that goes beyond mere numbers to broader horizons of development and sustainability. He pointed out that the Saudi budget for 2026 has come to affirm the strength and resilience of the Saudi economy, revealing a trillion-dollar leap that embodies confidence in a future that accommodates the Kingdom's ambitions and enhances its position on the global economic map.

Al-Najjar added: This budget is not just a financial document; it is an extension of a wise vision that reshapes the national economy and places people at the heart of development. Programs for rehabilitation, empowering youth, developing skills, and improving quality of life continue to be top priorities for the state, may God protect it, based on a firm belief that investing in people is the greatest investment, and that building capacities is the surest path to creating a stronger and more competitive nation.

He continued: One of the most prominent features of this year's budget is its clear commitment to diversifying sources of income by enhancing non-oil sectors such as tourism, logistics services, advanced manufacturing, mining, digital technologies, and renewable energy. This approach has resulted in steady growth in non-oil output, contributed to stabilizing the national economy, opened wide horizons for investment, and expanded the production base, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's ability to face global economic challenges and positioning it as a regional and international leader.

He added: These pathways align with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, which has made economic transformation and human empowerment two fundamental pillars in building the future. The 2026 budget confirms that the Kingdom is steadfastly moving along this path, relying on a more diversified economy, a more prepared society, more advanced infrastructure, and a private sector that plays a more significant role in the development journey.

He continued: With the issuance of this year's budget and the financial expansion and renewed economic vision it carries, feelings of pride in the leadership that has guided this transformation with wisdom and ambition are strengthened. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz has established the foundations of stability and growth, while Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz leads the national transformation project with deep vision and an unwavering spirit, placing people at the heart of every initiative and being a key driver of every developmental step.

Al-Najjar concluded by saying: The Saudi budget for 2026 is not just a financial announcement; it is a confirmation that the Kingdom is moving towards a stronger and more prosperous future, and that the development journey our beloved country is witnessing today is the fruit of a leadership vision that believes in renewal, works for the future, and establishes a developmental path that meets the aspirations of the nation and its people.