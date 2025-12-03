The border guard officials of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt held their 9th meeting, attended by the Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya Al-Wadani, and the Commander of the Egyptian Border Guard Forces, Major General Osama Abdulhamid Dawood, at the directorate's headquarters in Riyadh.



Field Cooperation and Coordination



The meeting witnessed the signing of a memorandum for field cooperation and coordination and the exchange of expertise between the two sides, as well as a field tour for the special border security force; aimed at reviewing the field capabilities, modern equipment, and technical capabilities for performing security tasks.