عقد مسؤولوا حرس الحدود في المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية مصر العربية، اجتماعهم الـ9، بحضور مدير عام حرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع الودعاني، وقائد قوات حرس الحدود المصرية اللواء أركان حرب أسامة عبدالحميد داود، بمقر المديرية في مدينة الرياض.


تعاون وتنسيق ميداني


وشهد الاجتماع توقيع محضر للتعاون والتنسيق الميداني وتبادل الخبرات بين الجانبين، وجولة ميدانية لقوة أمن الحدود الخاصة؛ بهدف الاطلاع على الإمكانات الميدانية والتجهيزات الحديثة والقدرات التقنية لأداء المهام الأمنية.