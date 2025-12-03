Amid great aspirations to enhance Gulf unity and economic and security integration, and to face regional challenges such as maritime threats and regional crises, the 46th Gulf Summit is being held under the presidency of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, in the capital Manama, today (Wednesday).

The summit, which is the eighth hosted by Bahrain out of 45 regular summits, takes place against a backdrop of accelerating regional and international challenges, making it an opportunity to unify ranks and formulate common visions for the future of the region.

Key topics on the agenda

The anticipated summit serves as a platform to reaffirm the unity of the Gulf position and enhance cooperation in various fields. Among the key topics up for discussion are: enhancing economic and logistical integration and supporting joint projects, reinforcing regional security and stability, particularly in the Gulf and the Red Sea, exploring mechanisms for defense and political coordination to ensure collective security, economic development, and the development of common policies, unifying Gulf positions on security, political, and diplomatic issues on both regional and international stages, as well as defense integration and addressing cross-border challenges.

Strengthening joint defense

With the strategic transformations in the region, the summit focuses on evaluating past achievements and adopting decisions that strengthen joint defense, maritime monitoring, and coordinating foreign policy to amplify the Gulf voice in international forums, reflecting the commitment to Gulf partnership.

The summit is expected to focus on enhancing security coordination, especially in joint Gulf defense, and addressing regional challenges such as maritime threats and regional crises. The unification of positions on Arab issues and economic cooperation to ensure sustainable development will also be discussed, along with the issuance of the "Manama Declaration," which will outline the executive mechanisms for the decisions.

Political observers expect that the agenda of the summit will be dominated by the issue of regional security and joint Gulf defense. They noted that Gulf economic and logistical integration will also be a priority in discussions among the leaders of the Cooperation Council, emphasizing that the crises in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Libya, and Lebanon will not be absent from the summit's table.

Preparatory ministerial meeting

The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council held a preparatory meeting chaired by Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani to formulate the summit's agenda. The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al Budaiwi, stated that the ministerial council reviewed a set of reports related to following up on the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council issued at the 45th summit in Kuwait.

He added that the meeting discussed the memoranda and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, in addition to "issues related to dialogue and strategic relations between the Cooperation Council countries and global states and blocs, as well as discussing the latest regional and international developments in the region and the world."

For his part, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani affirmed that hosting the Gulf summit in Manama embodies the commitment of our countries to continue enhancing the path of cooperation and Gulf achievements that have been nurtured by leaders for over 40 years. It also reflects their keenness to maintain the cohesion and solidarity of the Cooperation Council, and their determination to move forward towards further cooperation and integration for the benefit of our brotherly countries and their citizens.

Unity of the Gulf ranks

In the context of a changing regional and international environment, the summit at this time represents more than just a political event; it is a clear message affirming the unity of the Gulf ranks in confronting geopolitical challenges.

Observers confirm that the summit opens wide horizons for joint work among the Cooperation Council countries, as it is certain to contribute to enhancing coordination in security and defense files and developing economic cooperation pathways that have become a strategic necessity.

The summit reaffirms the commitment to unified Gulf positions on critical issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, the two-state solution, and achieving a serious political path leading to a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Enhancing integration pathways

The summit is expected to address regional and international changes that necessitate enhancing economic integration pathways and continuing to develop collective security systems, renewing commitment to constants, and reaffirming that the Gulf Cooperation Council, despite all challenges, has remained united and capable of shaping its future with its own will.

The Manama summit will not be a passing station in the journey of Gulf cooperation but rather a strategic step towards solidifying the common vision and achieving prosperity for the member states and their peoples, affirming that the Gulf destiny requires continuous collective work to enhance cooperation towards a stage of integration.