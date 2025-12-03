وسط تطلعات كبيرة لتعزيز الوحدة الخليجية والتكامل الاقتصادي والأمني، ومواجهة التحديات الإقليمية مثل التهديدات البحرية والأزمات الإقليمية، تنعقد القمة الخليجية الـ46 برئاسة ملك البحرين حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، في العاصمة المنامة، اليوم (الأربعاء).

وتعقد القمة، وهي الثامنة التي تستضيفها البحرين من بين 45 قمة اعتيادية، في ظل تحديات إقليمية ودولية متسارعة، ما يجعلها فرصة لتوحيد الصفوف، وصياغة رؤى مشتركة لمستقبل المنطقة.

أبرز الملفات المطروحة للنقاش

وتشكل القمة المرتقبة، منصة لإعادة تأكيد وحدة الموقف الخليجي، وتعزيز التعاون في مجالات عدة، ومن أبرز الملفات المطروحة للنقاش: تعزيز التكامل الاقتصادي واللوجستي ودعم المشاريع المشتركة، وترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، خصوصاً في الخليج والبحر الأحمر، مع بحث آليات التنسيق الدفاعي والسياسي لضمان الأمن الجماعي، والتنمية الاقتصادية وتطوير السياسات المشتركة، وتوحيد المواقف الخليجية تجاه القضايا الأمنية والسياسية والدبلوماسية على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والتكامل الدفاعي ومواجهة التحديات العابرة للحدود.

تعزيز الدفاع المشترك

ومع التحولات الإستراتيجية في المنطقة، تركز القمة على تقييم الإنجازات السابقة، وتبني قرارات تعزز الدفاع المشترك، والرصد البحري، وتنسيق السياسة الخارجية لتعزيز الصوت الخليجي في المنتديات الدولية، ما يعكس الالتزام بالشراكة الخليجية.

ويتوقع، أن تركز القمة على تعزيز التنسيق الأمني، خصوصاً في الدفاع الخليجي المشترك، ومواجهة التحديات الإقليمية مثل التهديدات البحرية والأزمات الإقليمية. وتُناقش توحيد المواقف تجاه القضايا العربية، والتعاون الاقتصادي لضمان التنمية المستدامة، مع إصدار «إعلان المنامة»، الذي سيحدد الآليات التنفيذية للقرارات.

ويتوقع مراقبون سياسيون، أن يتصدر ملف الأمن الإقليمي والدفاع الخليجي المشترك أجندة القمة، وأفاد هؤلاء بأن التكامل الاقتصادي واللوجيستي الخليجي، سيحتل أيضاً أولوية المناقشات بين قادة مجلس التعان، مؤكدين أن الأزمات في غزة والسودان واليمن وسورية وليبيا ولبنان، لن تغيب عن طاولة القمة.

اجتماع وزاري تحضيري

وعقد وزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون برئاسة وزير الخارجية البحريني الدكتور عبداللطيف الزياني، اجتماعاً تحضيرياً لبلورة جدول أعمال القمة. وقال الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، إن المجلس الوزاري استعرض خلال اجتماعه مجموعة من التقارير المتعلقة بمتابعة تنفيذ قرارات المجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون الصادرة عن القمة الـ45 في الكويت.

وأضاف، أن الاجتماع بحث المذكرات والتقارير المرفوعة من اللجان الوزارية والفنية والأمانة العامة، إلى جانب «القضايا المتعلقة بالحوار والعلاقات الإستراتيجية بين دول مجلس التعاون والدول والتكتلات العالمية، ومناقشة وبحث آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية في المنطقة والعالم».

من جانبه، أكد وزير خارجية البحرين عبداللطيف الزياني، أن استضافة المنامة القمة الخليجية، تجسد تمسك دولنا بمواصلة تعزيز مسيرة التعاون والإنجازات الخليجية التي رعاها القادة على مدى أكثر من 40 عاماً، كما تعكس حرصهم، على مواصلة الحفاظ على تماسك وتضامن مجلس التعاون، وعزيمتهم وتصميمهم على المضي قدماً نحو مزيد من التعاون والتكامل لما فيه خير دولنا الشقيقة ومواطنيها.

وحدة الصف الخليجي

وفي سياق ظرف إقليمي ودولي متغير، تمثل القمة في هذا التوقيت أكثر من مجرد حدث سياسي، ولكنها رسالة واضحة بالتأكيد على وحدة الصف الخليجي في مجابهة التحديات الجيوسياسية.

ويؤكد مراقبون، أن القمة تفتح أمام دول مجلس التعاون آفاقاً واسعة للعمل المشترك، إذ من المؤكد أنها تسهم في تعزيز التنسيق في الملفات الأمنية والدفاعية، وتطوير مسارات التعاون الاقتصادي التي باتت ضرورة إستراتيجية.

وتؤكد القمة تجديد الالتزام بالمواقف الخليجية الموحدة تجاه القضايا المصيرية، خصوصاً القضية الفلسطينية وحل الدولتين وتحقيق مسار سياسي جاد يقود إلى دولة فلسطينية عاصمتها القدس الشرقية.

تعزيز مسارات التكامل

ومن المنتظر، أن تتطرق القمة إلى المتغيرات الإقليمية والدولية، التي تستلزم تعزيز مسارات التكامل الاقتصادي ومواصلة تطوير منظومات الأمن الجماعي، وتجديد الالتزام بالثوابت، وإعادة التأكيد على أن مجلس التعاون الخليجي، ورغم كل التحديات، ظل موحداً وقادراً على صياغة مستقبله بإرادته.

قمة المنامة لن تكون محطة عابرة في مسيرة التعاون الخليجي، بقدر ما ستكون خطوة إستراتيجية نحو ترسيخ الرؤية المشتركة وتحقيق الازدهار لدول المجلس وشعوبها، وتأكيد أن المصير الخليجي يتطلّب العمل الجماعي المتواصل لتعزيز التعاون وصولاً إلى مرحلة التكامل.