Students of general education in boys' and girls' schools across the regions and governorates of the Kingdom will enjoy their second extended school holiday during the first semester of the current academic year 1447 AH, starting at the end of the school day next Wednesday.

The holiday, which includes administrative and educational staff in the schools, will cover Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On another note, the Ministry of Education has set the fifth of Rajab as the final deadline for completing the recording of grades for the second period of the academic year, and for notifying students and their parents accordingly, while continuing improvement and follow-up processes until the end of the first semester. The twelfth of Rajab will be the deadline for finalizing the recording of formative assessment materials and grades for the final assessment subjects.

It is worth mentioning that the written exams for the end of the first semester will begin on the fifteenth of Rajab and will last for five days.