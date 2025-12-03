يتمتع طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام بمدارس البنين والبنات في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة بنهاية دوام يوم الأربعاء القادم، بثاني إجازة مدرسية مطولة خلال الفصل الدراسي الأول من العام الدراسي الحالي 1447هـ.

وستتضمن الإجازة، التي تشمل الكوادر الإدارية والتعليمية في المدارس، أيام الخميس والجمعة والسبت والأحد.

من جهة أخرى، حددت وزارة التعليم الخامس من رجب القادم آخر موعد لإكمال رصد درجات أعمال السنة (الفترة الثانية)، وإشعار الطلبة وأولياء أمورهم بذلك مع استمرار عمليات التحسين والمتابعة حتى نهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول على أن يكون الثاني عشر من رجب موعداً للانتهاء من رصد مواد التقويم التكويني ودرجات أعمال السنة لمواد التقويم الختامي.

يذكر أن الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول ستبدأ اعتباراً من الخامس عشر من رجب وتستمر لمدة خمسة أيام.