دشّن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيراً، مشروع إزالة وإدارة الأنقاض في مدينتي دوما وداريا بمحافظة ريف دمشق في الجمهورية العربية السورية، بالتعاون مع الدفاع المدني السوري (الخوذ البيضاء).

ويتضمن المشروع، رفع ما لا يقل عن 85.500 م3 من الأنقاض، منها 46.500 م3 في دوما، و39.000 م3 في داريا، فضلاً عن تشكيل وحدة متخصصة لإعادة التدوير لتحويل نحو 30.000 م3 من الركام إلى مواد بناء قابلة للاستخدام.

إعادة الإعمار

وستتولى الفرق الميدانية أعمال المسح التقني قبل بدء عمليات الإزالة، إلى جانب تنفيذ حملات توعية تستهدف المجتمعات المحلية للتعريف بمخاطر المخلفات الحربية وطرق الإبلاغ عنها؛ وذلك بهدف تهيئة بيئة مناسبة لعودة السكان المتضررين وتمهيد البنية التحتية لعمليات إعادة الإعمار.

ويأتي هذا المشروع امتداداً لجهود المملكة العربية السعودية، عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، في تخفيف معاناة الشعب السوري ودعم المجتمعات المتضررة، والإعداد لتعافٍ مستدام يعيد الحياة للمدن التي أنهكتها الأزمات الإنسانية.