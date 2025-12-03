The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has recently launched a project for the removal and management of rubble in the cities of Douma and Darayya in the Rif Dimashq Governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic, in collaboration with the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets).

The project includes the removal of no less than 85,500 cubic meters of rubble, including 46,500 cubic meters in Douma and 39,000 cubic meters in Darayya, as well as the formation of a specialized recycling unit to convert approximately 30,000 cubic meters of debris into usable building materials.

Reconstruction

The field teams will conduct technical surveys before starting the removal operations, alongside implementing awareness campaigns targeting local communities to educate them about the dangers of war debris and how to report it; this aims to create a suitable environment for the return of affected residents and to prepare the infrastructure for reconstruction operations.

This project comes as an extension of the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people and support affected communities, and to prepare for a sustainable recovery that restores life to cities worn down by humanitarian crises.