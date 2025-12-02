تحتفل دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بذكرى قيام اتحادها في 2 ديسمبر 1971، حين توحّدت إرادة حُكّام إمارات أبوظبي ودبي والشارقة وعجمان وأم القيوين والفجيرة، على تأسيس دولة اتحادية حديثة وفق دستور مؤقت، نُظمت بموجبه الهياكل الإدارية والتشريعية للدولة، قبل أن تلتحق إمارة رأس الخيمة بالاتحاد في 10 فبراير 1972؛ لتكتمل بذلك منظومة الاتحاد وتبدأ معها مرحلة جديدة من البناء والتنمية.
وتشارك المملكة العربية السعودية، حكومةً وشعباً، الأشقاء في دولة الإمارات احتفاءهم بهذه المناسبة الوطنية، تأكيداً على عمق الروابط الأخوية التي تجمع البلدين، المؤسسة على التاريخ المشترك، والجوار الجغرافي، والروابط الدينية والثقافية، وصولاً إلى العلاقات المتينة التي تعززت في العهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وأخيه رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان.
نموذج مستقر
وتُعد الإمارات من التجارب الوحدوية العربية الناجحة، إذ رسخت خلال أكثر من خمسة عقود نموذجاً مستقراً في الإدارة والحكم والتنمية، قائماً على الانسجام بين المجتمع والقيادة، وعلى التحديث المستمر للسياسات الاقتصادية والتشريعية؛ مما مكّن الدولة من تعزيز حضورها على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
وتواصل الإمارات مسيرتها التنموية عبر «رؤية نحن الإمارات 2031»، وهي إطار وطني شامل يعكس تطلعات الدولة للمرحلة القادمة، ويركز على تعزيز التنافسية الاقتصادية، ودعم الاقتصاد الرقمي، واستقطاب الاستثمارات النوعية، وتوسيع قطاعات التكنولوجيا والابتكار، إلى جانب رفع جودة الحياة وتعزيز مكانة الإمارات في المؤشرات الدولية.
قوة اقتصادية
وفي الجانب الاقتصادي، سجّل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي للإمارات نمواً بنسبة 3.9% خلال الربع الأول من 2025، بقيمة بلغت 455 مليار درهم، فيما سجل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي غير النفطي نمواً بنسبة 5.3% ليبلغ 352 مليار درهم، بحسب بيانات وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية.
وفي مؤشرات التنافسية العالمية لعام 2025، حققت الإمارات تقدماً بارزاً يعكس قوة منظومتها الاقتصادية والإدارية، إذ جاءت في المركز الثالث عالمياً في محور كفاءة الأعمال، والثاني في الأداء الاقتصادي، والرابع في كفاءة الحكومة، وتصدرت 113 مؤشراً عالمياً شملت نسبة التوظيف، وتوافر الخبرات العالمية، والبنية التحتية للطاقة، والتحول الرقمي في الشركات، والشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص، وغيرها من المؤشرات المرتبطة ببيئة الاستثمار والابتكار.
مركز عالمي
وحافظت الإمارات على حضور لافت في التقارير الدولية المتعلقة بالاقتصاد الرقمي، إذ جاءت في المرتبة التاسعة عالمياً في تقرير التنافسية الرقمية 2025، الصادر عن المعهد الدولي للتنمية الإدارية، وفي مؤشر القوة الناعمة العالمي لعام 2025، حلّت الإمارات في المرتبة العاشرة عالمياً، والأولى في الشرق الأوسط، مدفوعةً بفاعلية هويتها الإعلامية الوطنية، وتقدمها في مؤشرات الكرم والعطاء، وقوة الاقتصاد، والتأثير الدولي، والتقنيات الحديثة.
تمكين المرأة
وتواصل دولة الإمارات جهودها في دعم تمكين المرأة، إذ تقدمت إلى المرتبة 13 عالمياً، والأولى عربياً، في مؤشر المساواة بين الجنسين 2025، الصادر عن برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي، وذلك بفضل برامج ومبادرات عززت حضور المرأة في القطاعات القيادية، والبرلمان، ومجالات العلوم والفضاء والطاقة، إضافة إلى التوسع في برامج التدريب والتمكين الحكومي.
وفي جانب الاستثمار، جاءت الإمارات ضمن أفضل عشر دول عالمياً في حجم تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر لعام 2024، وفق تقرير مؤتمر الأمم المتحدة للتجارة والتنمية «أونكتاد»، بعد أن حققت تدفقات بلغت 45.6 مليار دولار، إضافة إلى تصدّرها العالم في ريادة الأعمال للعام الرابع على التوالي وفق تقرير «GEM».
نمو السياحة
أما القطاع السياحي، فشهد نمواً مستمراً، إذ بلغت مساهمته في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي 257.3 مليار درهم خلال 2024، أي ما يمثل 13% من الاقتصاد الوطني، كما استقبلت المنشآت الفندقية أكثر من 16 مليون نزيل خلال النصف الأول من 2025، بزيادة 5.5% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام السابق، وفي المجال البيئي، واصلت الإمارات خلال 2025، تنفيذ مبادرات نوعية لتعزيز الاستدامة وحماية البيئة، تماشياً مع أهدافها الوطنية بالوصول إلى الحياد المناخي بحلول 2051، إذ أعلنت مشروعاً رائداً عالمياً يجمع بين الطاقة الشمسية وأنظمة تخزين الطاقة لتوفير نحو 1 غيغاواط يومياً من الطاقة النظيفة، كما تعمل الدولة على تعزيز محفظتها من مشاريع الطاقة المتجددة، مع الاستعداد لتشغيل محطة عجبان للطاقة الشمسية بقدرة 1.5 غيغاواط في 2026م، التي ستسهم في خفض أكثر من 2.4 مليون طن من الانبعاثات الكربونية سنوياً.
تنوع حيوي
وشهدت الإمارات في مجال حماية التنوع الحيوي إدراج محمية صير بونعير في القائمة الخضراء للاتحاد الدولي لحماية الطبيعة (IUCN)، وانضمام مركز خور كلباء لأشجار القرم إلى الرابطة العالمية للأراضي الرطبة، وتبرز الإمارات كذلك بصفتها وجهة ثقافية، بما تمتلكه من معالم بارزة تجمع بين الأصالة والحداثة، مثل: جامع الشيخ زايد الكبير في أبوظبي، ومتحف اللوفر أبوظبي، ومنارة السعديات، والقرية التراثية التي تعرّف الزوار بتاريخ الإمارات وموروثها الاجتماعي، إلى جانب بنية ثقافية تستضيف معارض دولية ومهرجانات فنية تعكس الحراك الثقافي للدولة.
وتواصل دولة الإمارات عبر هذه المنجزات، مسيرتها التنموية الشاملة، مرتكزة على رؤية مستقبلية تستند إلى الابتكار، وتنويع الاقتصاد، والاستدامة، وتطوير الإنسان، بما يعكس حضورها المتنامي في المؤشرات الدولية، ويجعل يومها الوطني مناسبة تُستحضر فيها مسيرة نصف قرن من الإنجازات المتواصلة.
The United Arab Emirates celebrates today (Tuesday) the anniversary of its federation on December 2, 1971, when the will of the rulers of the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, and Fujairah united to establish a modern federal state under a temporary constitution, which organized the administrative and legislative structures of the state, before the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah joined the federation on February 10, 1972; thus completing the federation system and starting a new phase of construction and development.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both government and people, shares with the brothers in the United Arab Emirates their celebration of this national occasion, affirming the depth of the brotherly ties that bind the two countries, based on shared history, geographical proximity, and religious and cultural connections, leading to the strong relations that have been strengthened during the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his brother, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
A Stable Model
The UAE is considered one of the successful Arab unity experiences, having established a stable model in administration, governance, and development over more than five decades, based on harmony between society and leadership, and on the continuous modernization of economic and legislative policies; which has enabled the state to enhance its presence at both regional and international levels.
The UAE continues its developmental journey through the "We Are the Emirates 2031" vision, a comprehensive national framework that reflects the state's aspirations for the coming phase, focusing on enhancing economic competitiveness, supporting the digital economy, attracting quality investments, expanding technology and innovation sectors, in addition to improving the quality of life and enhancing the UAE's position in international indicators.
An Economic Power
In the economic aspect, the real GDP of the UAE recorded a growth of 3.9% during the first quarter of 2025, amounting to 455 billion dirhams, while the non-oil GDP grew by 5.3% to reach 352 billion dirhams, according to data from the Emirates News Agency.
In the Global Competitiveness Index for 2025, the UAE made notable progress reflecting the strength of its economic and administrative system, ranking third globally in the business efficiency axis, second in economic performance, fourth in government efficiency, and leading in 113 global indicators including employment rates, availability of global expertise, energy infrastructure, digital transformation in companies, public-private partnerships, and other indicators related to the investment and innovation environment.
A Global Hub
The UAE maintained a prominent presence in international reports related to the digital economy, ranking ninth globally in the Digital Competitiveness Report 2025, issued by the International Institute for Management Development, and in the Global Soft Power Index for 2025, the UAE ranked tenth globally and first in the Middle East, driven by the effectiveness of its national media identity, its advancement in generosity and giving indicators, economic strength, international influence, and modern technologies.
Empowering Women
The UAE continues its efforts to support women's empowerment, advancing to the 13th position globally and first in the Arab world in the Gender Equality Index 2025, issued by the United Nations Development Programme, thanks to programs and initiatives that have enhanced women's presence in leadership sectors, parliament, and fields such as science, space, and energy, in addition to expanding training and government empowerment programs.
In terms of investment, the UAE ranked among the top ten countries globally in the volume of foreign direct investment inflows for 2024, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, after achieving inflows of 45.6 billion dollars, in addition to leading the world in entrepreneurship for the fourth consecutive year according to the "GEM" report.
Tourism Growth
The tourism sector has seen continuous growth, contributing 257.3 billion dirhams to the GDP during 2024, representing 13% of the national economy. Hotel establishments received more than 16 million guests during the first half of 2025, an increase of 5.5% compared to the same period last year. In the environmental field, the UAE continued in 2025 to implement quality initiatives to enhance sustainability and protect the environment, in line with its national goals to achieve climate neutrality by 2051, announcing a pioneering global project that combines solar energy and energy storage systems to provide about 1 gigawatt of clean energy daily. The state is also working to enhance its portfolio of renewable energy projects, preparing to operate the Ajban solar power plant with a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts in 2026, which will contribute to reducing more than 2.4 million tons of carbon emissions annually.
Biodiversity Protection
The UAE has also witnessed the inclusion of Sir Bani Yas Island in the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the joining of the Khor Kalba Mangrove Center to the Global Wetlands Alliance. The UAE also stands out as a cultural destination, with prominent landmarks that combine authenticity and modernity, such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Saadiyat Lighthouse, and the Heritage Village, which introduces visitors to the history and social heritage of the UAE, alongside a cultural infrastructure that hosts international exhibitions and artistic festivals reflecting the cultural movement of the state.
Through these achievements, the United Arab Emirates continues its comprehensive developmental journey, based on a forward-looking vision rooted in innovation, economic diversification, sustainability, and human development, reflecting its growing presence in international indicators and making its national day an occasion to recall half a century of continuous achievements.