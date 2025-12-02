The United Arab Emirates celebrates today (Tuesday) the anniversary of its federation on December 2, 1971, when the will of the rulers of the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, and Fujairah united to establish a modern federal state under a temporary constitution, which organized the administrative and legislative structures of the state, before the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah joined the federation on February 10, 1972; thus completing the federation system and starting a new phase of construction and development.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both government and people, shares with the brothers in the United Arab Emirates their celebration of this national occasion, affirming the depth of the brotherly ties that bind the two countries, based on shared history, geographical proximity, and religious and cultural connections, leading to the strong relations that have been strengthened during the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his brother, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A Stable Model

The UAE is considered one of the successful Arab unity experiences, having established a stable model in administration, governance, and development over more than five decades, based on harmony between society and leadership, and on the continuous modernization of economic and legislative policies; which has enabled the state to enhance its presence at both regional and international levels.

The UAE continues its developmental journey through the "We Are the Emirates 2031" vision, a comprehensive national framework that reflects the state's aspirations for the coming phase, focusing on enhancing economic competitiveness, supporting the digital economy, attracting quality investments, expanding technology and innovation sectors, in addition to improving the quality of life and enhancing the UAE's position in international indicators.

An Economic Power

In the economic aspect, the real GDP of the UAE recorded a growth of 3.9% during the first quarter of 2025, amounting to 455 billion dirhams, while the non-oil GDP grew by 5.3% to reach 352 billion dirhams, according to data from the Emirates News Agency.

In the Global Competitiveness Index for 2025, the UAE made notable progress reflecting the strength of its economic and administrative system, ranking third globally in the business efficiency axis, second in economic performance, fourth in government efficiency, and leading in 113 global indicators including employment rates, availability of global expertise, energy infrastructure, digital transformation in companies, public-private partnerships, and other indicators related to the investment and innovation environment.

A Global Hub

The UAE maintained a prominent presence in international reports related to the digital economy, ranking ninth globally in the Digital Competitiveness Report 2025, issued by the International Institute for Management Development, and in the Global Soft Power Index for 2025, the UAE ranked tenth globally and first in the Middle East, driven by the effectiveness of its national media identity, its advancement in generosity and giving indicators, economic strength, international influence, and modern technologies.

Empowering Women

The UAE continues its efforts to support women's empowerment, advancing to the 13th position globally and first in the Arab world in the Gender Equality Index 2025, issued by the United Nations Development Programme, thanks to programs and initiatives that have enhanced women's presence in leadership sectors, parliament, and fields such as science, space, and energy, in addition to expanding training and government empowerment programs.

In terms of investment, the UAE ranked among the top ten countries globally in the volume of foreign direct investment inflows for 2024, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, after achieving inflows of 45.6 billion dollars, in addition to leading the world in entrepreneurship for the fourth consecutive year according to the "GEM" report.

Tourism Growth

The tourism sector has seen continuous growth, contributing 257.3 billion dirhams to the GDP during 2024, representing 13% of the national economy. Hotel establishments received more than 16 million guests during the first half of 2025, an increase of 5.5% compared to the same period last year. In the environmental field, the UAE continued in 2025 to implement quality initiatives to enhance sustainability and protect the environment, in line with its national goals to achieve climate neutrality by 2051, announcing a pioneering global project that combines solar energy and energy storage systems to provide about 1 gigawatt of clean energy daily. The state is also working to enhance its portfolio of renewable energy projects, preparing to operate the Ajban solar power plant with a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts in 2026, which will contribute to reducing more than 2.4 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

Biodiversity Protection

The UAE has also witnessed the inclusion of Sir Bani Yas Island in the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the joining of the Khor Kalba Mangrove Center to the Global Wetlands Alliance. The UAE also stands out as a cultural destination, with prominent landmarks that combine authenticity and modernity, such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Saadiyat Lighthouse, and the Heritage Village, which introduces visitors to the history and social heritage of the UAE, alongside a cultural infrastructure that hosts international exhibitions and artistic festivals reflecting the cultural movement of the state.

Through these achievements, the United Arab Emirates continues its comprehensive developmental journey, based on a forward-looking vision rooted in innovation, economic diversification, sustainability, and human development, reflecting its growing presence in international indicators and making its national day an occasion to recall half a century of continuous achievements.