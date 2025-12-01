ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2025، وفي إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة العديد من الدول والشعوب المحتاجة والمتضررة حول العالم.


وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيراً، 3,450 كرتون تمر في محافظة عدن، استفاد منها 20.700 فرد من الفئات الأكثر احتياجًا والنازحين وذوي الإعاقة.

برامج تدريب متخصصة

وكان مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، قد دشن أخيراً، حزمة من البرامج التدريبية المخصصة للنساء وأسرهن في مدينة المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت، وذلك ضمن مشروع إعادة إدماج النساء المفرج عنهن وأسرهن في المجتمع.
ويشتمل المشروع على مجموعة متنوعة من الدورات التدريبية، تشمل الصناعات الغذائية، وصناعة البخور والعطور، وصناعة الحلويات، وفنون الكوافير والتجميل، ونقش الحناء، والخياطة والتفصيل، وصيانة الهواتف الذكية، إضافة إلى دورات نوعية في ريادة الأعمال لجميع المتدربات لتمكينهن من إدارة مشاريعهن التجارية بكفاءة واستقلالية، تستفيد منها 72 متدربة.

الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً


ووزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أخيراً 900 كرتون تمر للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في مديرية الديس الشرقية ومديرية الريدة وقصيعر بمحافظة حضرموت، استفاد منها 5,400 فرد، ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2025.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة أينما كانوا.