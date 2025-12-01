As part of the date distribution aid project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025, and within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center; to assist many countries and needy and affected peoples around the world.



The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 3,450 cartons of dates in Aden Governorate, benefiting 20,700 individuals from the most vulnerable groups, including displaced persons and people with disabilities.

Specialized Training Programs

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has recently launched a package of training programs dedicated to women and their families in the city of Mukalla in Hadhramaut Governorate, as part of the project to reintegrate released women and their families into society.

The project includes a variety of training courses, covering food industries, incense and perfume making, confectionery production, hairdressing and beauty arts, henna design, sewing and tailoring, and smartphone maintenance, in addition to specialized courses in entrepreneurship for all trainees to empower them to manage their business projects efficiently and independently, benefiting 72 trainees.

The Most Needy Groups



The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 900 cartons of dates to the most needy groups in the Al-Dhahirah District and Al-Rida and Qusayr Districts in Hadhramaut Governorate, benefiting 5,400 individuals, as part of the date distribution aid project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025.

This comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center; to assist the needy and affected groups wherever they are.