ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2025، وفي إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة العديد من الدول والشعوب المحتاجة والمتضررة حول العالم.
وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيراً، 3,450 كرتون تمر في محافظة عدن، استفاد منها 20.700 فرد من الفئات الأكثر احتياجًا والنازحين وذوي الإعاقة.
برامج تدريب متخصصة
وكان مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، قد دشن أخيراً، حزمة من البرامج التدريبية المخصصة للنساء وأسرهن في مدينة المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت، وذلك ضمن مشروع إعادة إدماج النساء المفرج عنهن وأسرهن في المجتمع.
ويشتمل المشروع على مجموعة متنوعة من الدورات التدريبية، تشمل الصناعات الغذائية، وصناعة البخور والعطور، وصناعة الحلويات، وفنون الكوافير والتجميل، ونقش الحناء، والخياطة والتفصيل، وصيانة الهواتف الذكية، إضافة إلى دورات نوعية في ريادة الأعمال لجميع المتدربات لتمكينهن من إدارة مشاريعهن التجارية بكفاءة واستقلالية، تستفيد منها 72 متدربة.
الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً
ووزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أخيراً 900 كرتون تمر للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في مديرية الديس الشرقية ومديرية الريدة وقصيعر بمحافظة حضرموت، استفاد منها 5,400 فرد، ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2025.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة أينما كانوا.
As part of the date distribution aid project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025, and within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center; to assist many countries and needy and affected peoples around the world.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 3,450 cartons of dates in Aden Governorate, benefiting 20,700 individuals from the most vulnerable groups, including displaced persons and people with disabilities.
Specialized Training Programs
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has recently launched a package of training programs dedicated to women and their families in the city of Mukalla in Hadhramaut Governorate, as part of the project to reintegrate released women and their families into society.
The project includes a variety of training courses, covering food industries, incense and perfume making, confectionery production, hairdressing and beauty arts, henna design, sewing and tailoring, and smartphone maintenance, in addition to specialized courses in entrepreneurship for all trainees to empower them to manage their business projects efficiently and independently, benefiting 72 trainees.
The Most Needy Groups
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 900 cartons of dates to the most needy groups in the Al-Dhahirah District and Al-Rida and Qusayr Districts in Hadhramaut Governorate, benefiting 5,400 individuals, as part of the date distribution aid project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025.
This comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center; to assist the needy and affected groups wherever they are.