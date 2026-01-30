The reins can slip due to a fault in the horse or a misstep by the rider, showcasing the skill in regaining control in record time, without significant burdens or costs. Half a century ago, rural workers in the cities would choose two or three young men to accompany them back to the village with each return, out of sympathy for their families' financial situation and concern for their living standards. As the saying goes, "the seed supports the pot," so these families often transition from a higher level of poverty to a state of sufficiency, and perhaps even leap from a lower class to a middle class.

One of the highlights of the 1990s boom was that the state allocated salaries even for livestock, which were not salaries for animals, of course, but rather subsidies for shepherds to prevent them from leaving their profession and abandoning herding. The rest of the crafts also received significant support; this was a strategy for localizing and solidifying the foundations of food security, and these policies were linked to the economic situation, as stability is impossible.

Today, the Saudi vision supports rural areas as they are the cradle of the middle classes. Any neglect or oversight of an environment or project can lead to extinction, turning landmarks into mere memories. The middle classes in societies play a role in producing elites on one hand and supporting the market with safe local productivity on the other; this elevates the efficiency of a segment of the middle class and those below it, which are both measures of the economic balance and growth of society, and an indicator of maintaining class structure in its positive sense, while reducing the division of individuals in society between the extremely wealthy and the extremely poor. The more the number of middle-class individuals increases, the more it indicates economic recovery, strength, and growth in local output.

In the rural community, we recognized landowners, those who combined agriculture and trade, artisans, shepherds, and smallholders. The non-feudal landowners preferred the small and weak working classes by granting them holdings that made them feel a sense of belonging and raised their efficiency, allowing them to gradually ascend the property ladder. Meanwhile, those who combined agriculture and trade provided partnership opportunities with the middle class, which in turn relied on the labor of the lower class, who quickly grasped the secrets of the profession and mastered skills that enhanced their material presence and social standing.

If some wonder about the fate of the agricultural community that my generation witnessed, it is a blessing of fortune that it has not completely vanished from the diverse geography of the Kingdom, rich in human resources and economic components. However, it has weakened and declined significantly during the periods of booms and awakenings, followed by a reliance on employment as the sole source of income. But if we were to take a tour of the markets today, we would see local products strongly present, from vegetables to fruits to the localization of imported plants and trees, while there are domestic sources of poultry, meat, and fish managed by Saudis in rural areas.

Perhaps what amazes us is the sight or video clips of Saudi tourists visiting farmers and agricultural areas in Asian and European countries, finding delicious food and drink produced in a traditional environment, and generously paying for what they take, a generosity that is not surprising from inherently kind souls or those adorned with seasonal generosity. The vibrant vision of nationalism supports the Saudi countryside; some initiatives, including the revival of terraces, have stopped, and we look forward to their return and support. The countryside has become an industry, tourism, and agriculture, which necessitates the adoption of renewed initiatives that provide financial and logistical support for the revival of terraces on an unlimited scale, funding community initiatives, and developing the awareness of productive families to transition from cooking meals with imported materials to cooking from their own production. The vision is expanding to move beyond reliance on oil and diversify income sources.

From the villages, the smell of bread wafts, and the visual perspective is enhanced by the beauty of greenery. Bodies are purified from pollution or limited by the process of photosynthesis, and green spaces are among the reasons for rain, by God's will. Additionally, an important focus is on absorbing numbers of young men and women who are awaiting jobs; these individuals need an enticing offer to transition into farmers, agricultural workers, and livestock breeders, providing feed.

Of course, production needs marketing, and state intervention is required to purchase goods and services and re-market them or convert them into industrial products. Rural men, women, young men, and young women have always been a resource for the nation with all their fitness, energy, and productive and creative capabilities, embodying the spirit of belonging to place, time, and homeland.

Some may say that the returns from rural areas are minimal, and working on their rehabilitation is costly, and this is true. However, we are restoring the status and presence of the self-reliant production community, as the saying goes, "Your father's craft will not let you down."