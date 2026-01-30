يمكن أن يفلت الزمام لعلّة في الفرس، أو لزلة من الفارس، لتبرز المهارة في استعادة الزمام، في وقت قياسي، ودون كبير وكثير أعباء وتكاليف، وفي زمن مضى منذ نصف قرن، كان العاملون من القرويين في المُدن، يختارون مع كل عودةٍ إلى القرية، اثنين أو ثلاثة من الشبان، لاصطحابهم لميدان العمل، تعاطفاً مع وضع أسرهم المادي، وإشفاقاً على مستوى معيشتهم، ولأن (النواة تسند الزير) كما يقول المثل، فغالباً ما تنتقل هذه الأسر من ترتيب متقدّم في الفقر والفاقة إلى الكفاف، وربما تقفز من طبقة دنيا إلى طبقة متوسطة.

ومن عناوين الطفرة التسعينية، أن الدولة صرفت رواتب حتى للمواشي، وهي ليست رواتب للعجماوات بالطبع، وإنما إعانات للرعاة كي لا ينصرفوا للوظائف؛ ويتخلوا عن حِرفة الرعي ، كما تلقت البقية من الحِرف دعماً كبيراً؛ وهي استراتيجية توطين وتوطيد دعائم الأمن الغذائي، وهذه السياسات ارتبطت بالوضع الاقتصادي، ودوام الحال من المحال.

واليوم تدعم الرؤية السعودية؛ الأرياف باعتبارها حاضنة الطبقات المتوسطة، وأي إغفال أو إهمال لبيئة، أو مشروع، يتسبّب في الانقراض، لتغدو المعالم أثراً بعد عين، وللطبقات المتوسطة في المجتمعات، دور إفراز النُخب من جهة، ودعم السوق بالإنتاجية المحلية الآمنة؛ ما يرتقي بكفاءة شريحة من الطبقة الوسطى، وما دون المتوسطة اللتين هما من معيار توازن المجتمع اقتصادياً، ونموّه، ومؤشر للحفاظ على الطبقية بمعناها الإيجابي، والحدّ من انقسام أفراد المجتمعات، بين أثرياء ثراءً فاحشاً، وفقراء فقراً مُدقعاً، إذ كلما زاد عدد أفراد الطبقة المتوسطة، دلّ ذلك على تعافي الاقتصاد، وقوّته، وتنامي الناتج المحلّي.

أدركنا في المجتمع القروي، مُلّاك الأراضي، ومن جمعوا بين الزراعة والتجارة، والحرفيين، والرعاة، وذوي الحيازات الصغيرة، وكان المُلّاك (غير الاقطاعيين) يوثرون صغار وضعاف الطبقات الكادحة، بمنحهم حيازات تشعرهم بالانتماء وترفع كفاءتهم، ليرتقوا في سُلّم الملكيّة تدريجياً، فيما يتيح الجامعون بين زراعة وتجارة، فرص الشراكة مع الطبقة المتوسطة، والطبقة المتوسطة تستعين بكواهل الطبقة الأدنى منها، الذين سرعان ما يلتقطون سرّ المهنة، ويتقنون مهارات تعزز حضورهم مادياً ووجاهةً اجتماعية.

ولو تساءل البعض عن مصير المجتمع الفلاحي، الذي أدركته وجيلي، فمن يُمن الطالع وبركة الحظ أنه لم ينقرض تماماً من جغرافية المملكة المتنوعة والمكتنزة بالثراء البشري ومقوّمات الاقتصاد، إلا أنه ضَعُف وتراجع كثيراً طيلة فترات الطفرات والصحوة وما أعقبها من اعتماد الوظيفة مصدر دخل واحد ووحيد، ولكن لو قمنا اليوم بجولة في الأسواق لرأينا المنتوجات المحليّة حاضرة وبقوّة من الخضار إلى الفواكه إلى توطين نباتات وأشجار وافدة، فيما هناك روافد داجنة، من دواجن ولحوم وأسماك قائم عليها سعوديون في مناطق الأرياف.

ولعل مما يدهشنا؛ منظر أو لقطات فيديو لسائحين سعوديين يزورون مزارعين ومناطق فلاحية في بلدان آسيوية وأوروبية، ويجدون لديهم ما لذّ وطاب من الطعام والشراب المنتج في بيئة تقليدية، وينقدونهم ثمن ما يأخذون بسخاء معهود وغير مستغرب من النفوس الكريمة بطبعها أو المتحليّة بالكرم الموسمي، والرؤية النابضة بوطنيتها تدعم الريف السعودي؛ وبعض المبادرات ومنها إحياء المدرجات توقفت ونتطلع لعودتها ودعمها، فالريف غدا صناعة وسياحة وزراعة، ما يفترض اعتماد مبادرات متجدّدة داعمة مالياً ولوجستياً لإحياء المدرجات بتوسع لا محدود، و تمويل مبادرات أهلية، و تطوير وعي الأسر المنتجة، لتنتقل من طبخ وجبات بمواد مستوردة، إلى الطبخ من إنتاجها؛ فالرؤية تتسع لتخرج من إطار الاعتماد على النفط وتنويع مصادر الدخل.

من القرى تنبعث رائحة الخبز، وتتعزز الرؤية البصرية بجمالية الاخضرار، وتصح الأبدان بالخلو من التلوث أو الحد منه بحكم التمثيل الضوئي، والمساحات الخضراء من أسباب نزول المطر بمشيئة الله؛ إضافة إلى أهم مرتكز متمثلاً في استيعاب أعداد من الشباب والصبايا الذين ينتظرون وظائف، وهؤلاء بحاجة إلى عرض مُغرٍ للتحوّل إلى مزارعين وفلاحين ومربي دواجن وماشية، توفير الأعلاف

وبالطبع الانتاج يحتاج إلى تسويق، وإلى تدخل الدولة لشراء السلع والخدمات وإعادة تسويقها أو تحويلها إلى منتجات صناعية؛ ولطالما كان رجال ونساء وشبان وفتيات الأرياف رافداً للوطن بكامل لياقتهم وطاقاتهم وقدراتهم الإنتاجية والإبداعية بروح المنتمي للمكان والزمان والوطن.

ربما يقول قائل مردود الأرياف طفيف، والعمل على تأهيله مُكٍلِف، وهذا صحيح؛ لكننا نعيد لمجتمع الانتاج المعتمد على نفسه مكانته وحضوره، وكما قال المثل (صنعة أبوك لا يغلبوك).