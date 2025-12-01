نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم، من هبوب رياح شديدة على ‏منطقة ‏حائل تشمل ‏المناطق ‏المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة.

وبيَّن أن الحالة تستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً.