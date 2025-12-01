نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم، من هبوب رياح شديدة على منطقة حائل تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة.
وبيَّن أن الحالة تستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of strong winds in the Hail region, affecting open areas and highways; this will lead to a reduction in horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h.
It was indicated that the condition will continue - God willing - until 9 PM.