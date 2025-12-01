باشرت هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد خلال شهر نوفمبر 2025 أعمالها الرقابية والجنائية، حيث نفذت (6981) جولة رقابية، وفتحت (371) تحقيقاً مع عدد من المتورطين في قضايا جنائية وإدارية.

وأوقفت الهيئة (113) متهماً، منهم من أُطلق سراحه بالكفالة الضامنة، وذلك وفقاً لنظام الإجراءات الجزائية، وذلك لتورطهم في قضايا تتعلق بالرشوة واستغلال النفوذ الوظيفي.

وشملت القضايا عدداً من الجهات الحكومية، أبرزها وزارات: الدفاع، الداخلية، البلديات والإسكان، التعليم، الصحة، حيث تعمل الهيئة على استكمال الإجراءات النظامية تمهيداً لإحالة المتورطين للقضاء.

ودعت «نزاهة» الجميع إلى الإبلاغ عن أي شبهات فساد مالي أو إداري عبر قنواتها الرسمية، ومنها الهاتف المجاني (980) أو من خلال موقعها الإلكتروني:

https://www.nazaha.gov.sa/Services/ApplyReports