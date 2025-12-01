The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority began its oversight and criminal activities in November 2025, where it conducted (6981) oversight rounds and opened (371) investigations with a number of individuals involved in criminal and administrative cases.

The authority arrested (113) suspects, some of whom were released on bail, in accordance with the criminal procedure system, due to their involvement in cases related to bribery and abuse of power.

The cases included several government entities, most notably the ministries of: Defense, Interior, Municipalities and Housing, Education, and Health, as the authority works to complete the legal procedures in preparation for referring the involved parties to the judiciary.

“Nazaha” urged everyone to report any suspicions of financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including the toll-free phone number (980) or through its website:

