باشرت هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد خلال شهر نوفمبر 2025 أعمالها الرقابية والجنائية، حيث نفذت (6981) جولة رقابية، وفتحت (371) تحقيقاً مع عدد من المتورطين في قضايا جنائية وإدارية.
وأوقفت الهيئة (113) متهماً، منهم من أُطلق سراحه بالكفالة الضامنة، وذلك وفقاً لنظام الإجراءات الجزائية، وذلك لتورطهم في قضايا تتعلق بالرشوة واستغلال النفوذ الوظيفي.
وشملت القضايا عدداً من الجهات الحكومية، أبرزها وزارات: الدفاع، الداخلية، البلديات والإسكان، التعليم، الصحة، حيث تعمل الهيئة على استكمال الإجراءات النظامية تمهيداً لإحالة المتورطين للقضاء.
ودعت «نزاهة» الجميع إلى الإبلاغ عن أي شبهات فساد مالي أو إداري عبر قنواتها الرسمية، ومنها الهاتف المجاني (980) أو من خلال موقعها الإلكتروني:
https://www.nazaha.gov.sa/Services/ApplyReports
The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority began its oversight and criminal activities in November 2025, where it conducted (6981) oversight rounds and opened (371) investigations with a number of individuals involved in criminal and administrative cases.
The authority arrested (113) suspects, some of whom were released on bail, in accordance with the criminal procedure system, due to their involvement in cases related to bribery and abuse of power.
The cases included several government entities, most notably the ministries of: Defense, Interior, Municipalities and Housing, Education, and Health, as the authority works to complete the legal procedures in preparation for referring the involved parties to the judiciary.
“Nazaha” urged everyone to report any suspicions of financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including the toll-free phone number (980) or through its website:
https://www.nazaha.gov.sa/Services/ApplyReports