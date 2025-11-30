The special forces for environmental security, while carrying out their mission to enforce the environmental system, managed to apprehend a citizen violating the environmental law for attempting to hunt without a license in the Asir region, in possession of a firearm and 228 rounds of ammunition. Legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces emphasized the importance of adhering to the environmental law and its executive regulations, which criminalize the hunting of wild species, confirming that the penalty for using firearms without a license is a fine of 80,000 riyals, the penalty for hunting without a license is a fine of 10,000 riyals, and the penalty for hunting in prohibited areas is a fine of 5,000 riyals.

At the same time, they urged the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.