Bloomberg and Forbes reported yesterday (Saturday) that the Saudi Public Investment Fund is in advanced talks to invest in the aerostructures division of the Italian company Leonardo. Bloomberg noted that under the potential deal, the two parties would establish a global unit for aerostructures work.



It cited sources close to the matter as saying that the talks between the two parties, ongoing since the beginning of 2025, have nearly finalized the agreement.



Forbes magazine indicated that if the deal succeeds, Leonardo will build a civil aviation factory in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It mentioned that representatives of the investment fund visited Leonardo's factories in southern Italy during the current week.



Leonardo's aerostructures division manufactures the main structural components for Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Last month, Leonardo signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kingdom to expand cooperation and investment in the aviation and defense sectors. The Italian company announced that its collaboration with its technology partners in the Kingdom will lead to sustainable development and real production. This collaboration will also contribute to achieving the targets of Vision 2030, which the Kingdom is pursuing to diversify its national economy away from reliance solely on oil revenue.



On another note, Ashok Leyland, a company owned by Indian billionaire Hinduja, announced that it has established a wholly-owned company named Ashok Leyland Saudi Arabia. It stated in a press release the day before yesterday that it has obtained licenses from the Ministries of Investment and Commerce to set up a factory for assembling buses and trucks in the Kingdom. It added that its buses and trucks will aim to meet local demand in the Kingdom and export to regional markets.