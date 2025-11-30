ذكرت بلومبيرغ وفوربس أمس (السبت) أن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي يجري محادثات متقدمة للاستثمار في وحدة الهياكل الجوية التابعة لشركة ليوناردو الإيطالية. وأشارت بلومبيرغ إلى أنه بموجب الصفقة المحتملة سيقوم الطرفان بتأسيس وحدة عالمية لأشغال الهياكل الجوية.


ونسبت إلى مصادر وثيقة الصلة بهذا الشأن قولها: إن المحادثات بين الطرفين المستمرة منذ بداية 2025 حسمت الأمر تقريباً.


وأشارت مجلة فوربس إلى أنه في حال نجاح الصفقة، فإن شركة ليوناردو ستقوم ببناء مصنع للطيران المدني في المملكة العربية السعودية. وذكرت أن ممثلين لصندوق الاستثمارات زاروا مصانع شركة ليوناردو في الجنوب الإيطالي خلال الأسبوع الحالي.


وتقوم وحدة الهياكل الجوية التابعة لشركة ليوناردو بتصنيع الأجزاء الهيكلية الرئيسية لطائرات بوينغ 787 دريملاينر. وكانت ليوناردو وقعت الشهر الماضي مذكرة تفاهم مع المملكة لتوسيع نطاق التعاون والاستثمار في القطاعين الجوي والدفاعي. وأعلنت الشركة الإيطالية أن تعاونها مع شركائها التكنولوجيين في المملكة سيؤدي الى تنمية مستدامة وإنتاج حقيقي. كما سيساهم ذلك التعاون في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، التي تنتهجها المملكة لتنويع مصادر اقتصادها الوطني، بعيداً عن الاعتماد على دخل النفط وحده.


وعلى صعيد آخر، أعلنت شركة أشوك ليلاند التابعة للملياردير الهندي هندوجا أنها أسست شركة مملوكة لها بالكامل بمسمى شركة أشوك ليلاند السعودية. وقالت في بيان أمس الأول إنها حصلت على تراخيص من وزارتي الاستثمار والتجارة لإنشاء مصنع لتجميع الباصات والشاحنات في المملكة. وأضافت أن حافلاتها وشاحناتها ستستهدف تلبية الطلب المحلي في المملكة، والتصدير لأسواق المنطقة.