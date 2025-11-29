The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 400 food baskets and 400 cartons of dates in the Khulm district of Samangan province in Afghanistan, benefiting 400 families, totaling 2,400 individuals affected by the earthquake, as part of the emergency response project to assist earthquake victims in northern Afghanistan.



This initiative is part of the humanitarian and relief projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the Afghan brotherly people and alleviate their suffering.



On another note, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently launched a package of training programs dedicated to women and their families in the city of Mukalla in Hadhramaut governorate, as part of the project to reintegrate released women and their families into society.



The project includes a variety of training courses, including: food industries, incense and perfume making, confectionery production, beauty and hairdressing arts, henna design, sewing and tailoring, and smartphone maintenance, in addition to specialized courses in entrepreneurship for all trainees to empower them to manage their business projects efficiently and independently, benefiting 72 trainees.



The Most Needy Groups



The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 900 cartons of dates to the most needy groups in the Al-Dhahirah district and the Al-Rida and Qusayr districts in Hadhramaut governorate, benefiting 5,400 individuals, as part of the date aid distribution project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025.



This initiative is part of the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the needy and affected groups wherever they may be.