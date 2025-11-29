وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيراً، 400 سلة غذائية و400 كرتون تمر في مديرية خلم بولاية سمنجان في أفغانستان، استفادت منها 400 أسرة، بواقع 2,400 فرد من المتضررين من الزلزال، ضمن مشروع الاستجابة الطارئة لمساعدة متضرري الزلزال في شمال أفغانستان.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع والبرامج الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، لمساعدة الشعب الأفغاني الشقيق والتخفيف من معاناته.
من ناحية أخرى، دشّن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيراً، حزمة من البرامج التدريبية المخصصة للنساء وأسرهن في مدينة المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت، وذلك ضمن مشروع إعادة إدماج النساء المفرج عنهن وأسرهن في المجتمع.
ويشتمل المشروع على مجموعة متنوعة من الدورات التدريبية، تشمل: الصناعات الغذائية، وصناعة البخور والعطور، وصناعة الحلويات، وفنون الكوافير والتجميل، ونقش الحناء، والخياطة والتفصيل، وصيانة الهواتف الذكية، إضافة إلى دورات نوعية في ريادة الأعمال لجميع المتدربات لتمكينهن من إدارة مشاريعهن التجارية بكفاءة واستقلالية، تستفيد منها 72 متدربة.
الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً
ووزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أخيراً 900 كرتون تمر للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في مديرية الديس الشرقية ومديرية الريدة وقصيعر بمحافظة حضرموت، استفاد منها 5,400 فرد، ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2025.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة أينما كانوا.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 400 food baskets and 400 cartons of dates in the Khulm district of Samangan province in Afghanistan, benefiting 400 families, totaling 2,400 individuals affected by the earthquake, as part of the emergency response project to assist earthquake victims in northern Afghanistan.
This initiative is part of the humanitarian and relief projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the Afghan brotherly people and alleviate their suffering.
On another note, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently launched a package of training programs dedicated to women and their families in the city of Mukalla in Hadhramaut governorate, as part of the project to reintegrate released women and their families into society.
The project includes a variety of training courses, including: food industries, incense and perfume making, confectionery production, beauty and hairdressing arts, henna design, sewing and tailoring, and smartphone maintenance, in addition to specialized courses in entrepreneurship for all trainees to empower them to manage their business projects efficiently and independently, benefiting 72 trainees.
The Most Needy Groups
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 900 cartons of dates to the most needy groups in the Al-Dhahirah district and the Al-Rida and Qusayr districts in Hadhramaut governorate, benefiting 5,400 individuals, as part of the date aid distribution project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025.
This initiative is part of the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the needy and affected groups wherever they may be.