أكّد البرنامج الوطني للتشجير، عن انتشار أكثر من 39 نوعًا من النباتات المحلية الملائمة للتشجير في الحدود الشمالية؛ مما يعزز من الجهود الوطنية الداعمة لمشاريع التشجير، ويسهم في تنمية الغطاء النباتي، والحد من تدهور الأراضي في المنطقة، وفقًا لمستهدفات مبادرة السعودية الخضراء، للإسهام في ترسيخ أهمية زراعة النباتات المحلية الملائمة للبيئات المتنوعة، وتحقيق الاستدامة البيئية، تماشيًا مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

بيئات مختلفة


وأوضح البرنامج، أن هذه الأنواع تنتشر في بيئات مختلفة بالمنطقة، أبرزها بيئة الهضاب، والوديان، والجبال، والروضات، وتجمعات المياه، والسهول، والصحاري الرملية، وغيرها، مضيفًا أن تلك الأنواع تشمل، الأشجار الصغيرة، والمعمّرة، والشجيرات الصغيرة، والمعمّرة، والحولية، والأعشاب المعمّرة، ومن أشهرها، السلم، الأثب، السوحر، الشعراء، القطف، الروثة، رغل، الفرس، القضقاض، الرمث، طمحاء، الضُمران، العرن، القُرزُح، العاذر، الرخامي، الرتم، الشيح، العضرس، الأرطى، السدر البري، العوسج، القسور، الشُفارى، السوسن البري، العدام، وغيرها من الأنواع الأخرى.

فصائل متعددة


وأشار البرنامج إلى وجود العديد من الفصائل التي تنتمي إليها تلك الأنواع من النباتات المحلية، في منطقة الحدود الشمالية، ومن أبرز تلك الفصائل، القطيفية، البقولية، التوتية، الصفصافية، الخيمية، المركبة، المحمودية، الراوندية، البليحاوية، السدرية، الخنازيرية، الباذنجانية، الرطريطية، الخردلية، العلندية، السوسنية، والشفوية.


يذكر أن البرنامج الوطني للتشجير، يقود جهودًا متواصلة، لدعم وتشجيع مشاركة المجتمع في مبادرات التشجير بالشراكة مع القطاعات الحكومية، والخاصة، وغير الربحية، للحفاظ على البيئة، وتعزيز الاستدامة البيئية، من خلال زراعة النباتات المحلية الملائمة، ورفع الوعي بالممارسات البيئية الخاطئة، وتفعيل ثقافة التطوع بين أفراد المجتمع، وفقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.