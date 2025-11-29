The National Afforestation Program confirmed the spread of more than 39 species of local plants suitable for afforestation in the Northern Borders; this enhances national efforts supporting afforestation projects and contributes to the development of vegetation cover and the reduction of land degradation in the region, in line with the targets of the Saudi Green Initiative, to emphasize the importance of planting local plants suitable for diverse environments and achieving environmental sustainability, in alignment with the goals of Vision 2030.

Diverse Environments



The program clarified that these species are spread across various environments in the region, most notably in plateaus, valleys, mountains, meadows, water bodies, plains, sandy deserts, and others. It added that these species include small trees, long-lived trees, small shrubs, long-lived shrubs, annuals, and perennial herbs. Among the most famous are: the salam, al-athab, al-suhar, al-shu'ara, al-qatf, al-rutha, raghl, al-fars, al-qadqad, al-ramth, al-tamha, al-dumran, al-'arn, al-qurzuḥ, al-'adhir, al-rukhami, al-ratam, al-shiḥ, al-'udrus, al-arṭa, al-sidr al-bari, al-'awsaj, al-qasur, al-shufara, al-sawsan al-bari, al-'adam, and other species.

Multiple Families



The program pointed out the existence of many families to which these species of local plants belong in the Northern Borders region. Among the most notable families are: the Qatif family, leguminous, mulberry, willow, tent, composite, Mahmoudi, rhubarb, Balihawi, sidr, khanazir, eggplant, ratrit, mustard, al-'alandi, al-sawsani, and al-shafwi.



It is worth mentioning that the National Afforestation Program leads continuous efforts to support and encourage community participation in afforestation initiatives in partnership with government, private, and non-profit sectors, to preserve the environment and enhance environmental sustainability by planting suitable local plants, raising awareness of incorrect environmental practices, and activating a culture of volunteering among community members, in accordance with the goals of Vision 2030.