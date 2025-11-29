أكد المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني أن فصل الشتاء أرصاديا يبدأ غدا (الإثنين)، إذ ستبدأ درجات الحرارة بالانخفاض التدريجي، مع استمرار فرص هطول الأمطار خلال الفترة القادمة.


وأوضح أن الأجواء في المملكة تتسم بالجمال والاستقرار النسبي، وأفاد أن يوم الأحد القادم سيشهد بداية الجولة المطرية الأولى لشهر ديسمبر، متوقعا أن تكون أمطارها ما بين متوسطة إلى غزيرة، وتشمل عددا من المناطق التي تأثرت خلال الفترة الماضية، خصوصا المدينة المنورة، ومنطقة حائل، ومرتفعات مكة المكرمة وأجزاء من سواحلها الجنوبية، إضافة إلى مناطق واسعة أخرى من المملكة.


عناصر مؤثرة


وبين القحطاني أن عام 2025 يمكن وصفه بأنه «عام معتدل وفي المعدل» من حيث عناصر الطقس المؤثرة على المملكة، إذ لم تُسجَّل فيه حالات جوية متطرفة تذكر حتى الآن، رغم الجولتين المطريتين الأخيرتين اللتين شهدتهما عدة مناطق، وكانت مكة المكرمة الأكثر غزارة في كميات الأمطار، وفق ما أعلنته التقارير الصادرة عن المركز.


وأشار إلى أن المؤشرات الأولية لفصل الشتاء تبين أنه سيكون باردا لكنه غير قارص، مع فرص مستمرة لهطول الأمطار، لافتا إلى أن الانخفاض في درجات الحرارة سيكون واضحا على المناطق الشمالية والشرقية والوسطى خلال الشهر القادم وما يليه.


أشهر مطيرة


ونوه إلى أن شهر ديسمبر يعتبر من الأشهر المطيرة، خصوصا على المناطق الشمالية وأجزاء من الشمالية الشرقية، مبينا أن الأجواء خلال الفترة القادمة ستكون جميلة عموما، مع انخفاض واضح في درجات الحرارة خلال فترات المساء، ووجود فرص لهطول أمطار وظواهر جوية مصاحبة للحالات المتوقعة.


وبين أن التوقعات تشير إلى أن شهر ديسمبر القادم سيكون مطيرا على مناطق المملكة، مع توقع أن تكون كميات الأمطار عند المعدل أو أعلى بقليل، خصوصا على المناطق الشمالية، إلى جانب تذبذب ملحوظ في درجات الحرارة وانخفاض نسبي متوقع خلال الأسابيع القادمة.