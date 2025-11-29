أطلق معهد البحوث والدراسات والخدمات الاستشارية بجامعة أم القرى، بالتعاون مع وزارة الحج والعمرة: مسار تدريب الحجاج، ومسار اللغات؛ ضمن برنامج: «رافد الحرمين»؛ بهدف إكساب الحجاج المعرفة، وتأهيلهم للتعامل مع الواقع الميداني لرحلة الحج، وتأدية النسك بوعي وطمأنينة، ولدعم منظومة الحج والعمرة، وتقديم خدمات نوعية تسهم في إثراء تجربة ضيوف الرحمن، وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بسهولة ووعي.
ويقدم مسار تدريب الحجاج 24 حقيبة تدريبية، بأكثر من 15 لغة مختلفة، فيما يقدم مسار اللغات برنامجًا تدريبيًا موسعًا للعاملين في خدمة ضيوف الحرمين بأكثر من 35 لغة عالمية، لتلبية تنوع الثقافات، واحتياجات ضيوف الرحمن.
3 مسارات
ويشتمل برنامج تدريب الحجاج على 3 مسارات رئيسة؛ وهي: معايشة تجربة الحج، والنسك، والأنظمة والخدمات؛ ويركز كل مسار على تزويد الحاج بالمعرفة الضرورية للتعامل مع المواقف المحتملة خلال رحلة الحج؛ بدءًا من مرحلة ما قبل الوصول وحتى مرحلة المغادرة.
يذكر أن مبادرة رافد الحرمين تتمثل في تقديم 100.000 فرصة تدريبية للعاملين في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن من القطاع العام والخاص وغير الربحي، والمتطوعين في المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، وأفراد المجتمع المهتمين بتقديم الخدمات المختلفة في موسم الحج والعمرة، وتزويدهم بالمهارات اللازمة التي تساعدهم على تقديم خدمات مميزة.
The Research Institute for Studies and Consulting Services at Umm Al-Qura University, in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, has launched the Pilgrims Training Path and the Languages Path as part of the program: "Rafed Al-Haramain." The aim is to equip pilgrims with knowledge and prepare them to deal with the realities of the pilgrimage journey, performing the rituals with awareness and tranquility, to support the Hajj and Umrah system, and to provide quality services that contribute to enriching the experience of the guests of Allah, enabling them to perform their rituals easily and consciously.
The Pilgrims Training Path offers 24 training packages in more than 15 different languages, while the Languages Path provides an extensive training program for those working in the service of the guests of the Two Holy Mosques in over 35 global languages, to meet the diversity of cultures and the needs of the guests of Allah.
3 Paths
The Pilgrims Training Program includes 3 main paths: experiencing the pilgrimage, the rituals, and the systems and services. Each path focuses on providing the pilgrim with the necessary knowledge to handle potential situations during the pilgrimage journey, starting from the pre-arrival stage to the departure stage.
It is worth mentioning that the Rafed Al-Haramain initiative consists of providing 100,000 training opportunities for those working in the service of the guests of Allah from the public, private, and non-profit sectors, as well as volunteers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, and community members interested in providing various services during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, equipping them with the necessary skills to help them deliver exceptional services.