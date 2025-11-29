The Research Institute for Studies and Consulting Services at Umm Al-Qura University, in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, has launched the Pilgrims Training Path and the Languages Path as part of the program: "Rafed Al-Haramain." The aim is to equip pilgrims with knowledge and prepare them to deal with the realities of the pilgrimage journey, performing the rituals with awareness and tranquility, to support the Hajj and Umrah system, and to provide quality services that contribute to enriching the experience of the guests of Allah, enabling them to perform their rituals easily and consciously.



The Pilgrims Training Path offers 24 training packages in more than 15 different languages, while the Languages Path provides an extensive training program for those working in the service of the guests of the Two Holy Mosques in over 35 global languages, to meet the diversity of cultures and the needs of the guests of Allah.



3 Paths



The Pilgrims Training Program includes 3 main paths: experiencing the pilgrimage, the rituals, and the systems and services. Each path focuses on providing the pilgrim with the necessary knowledge to handle potential situations during the pilgrimage journey, starting from the pre-arrival stage to the departure stage.



It is worth mentioning that the Rafed Al-Haramain initiative consists of providing 100,000 training opportunities for those working in the service of the guests of Allah from the public, private, and non-profit sectors, as well as volunteers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, and community members interested in providing various services during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, equipping them with the necessary skills to help them deliver exceptional services.