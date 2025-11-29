أطلق معهد البحوث والدراسات والخدمات الاستشارية بجامعة أم القرى، بالتعاون مع وزارة الحج والعمرة: مسار تدريب الحجاج، ومسار اللغات؛ ضمن برنامج: «رافد الحرمين»؛ بهدف إكساب الحجاج المعرفة، وتأهيلهم للتعامل مع الواقع الميداني لرحلة الحج، وتأدية النسك بوعي وطمأنينة، ولدعم منظومة الحج والعمرة، وتقديم خدمات نوعية تسهم في إثراء تجربة ضيوف الرحمن، وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بسهولة ووعي.


ويقدم مسار تدريب الحجاج 24 حقيبة تدريبية، بأكثر من 15 لغة مختلفة، فيما يقدم مسار اللغات برنامجًا تدريبيًا موسعًا للعاملين في خدمة ضيوف الحرمين بأكثر من 35 لغة عالمية، لتلبية تنوع الثقافات، واحتياجات ضيوف الرحمن.


3 مسارات


ويشتمل برنامج تدريب الحجاج على 3 مسارات رئيسة؛ وهي: معايشة تجربة الحج، والنسك، والأنظمة والخدمات؛ ويركز كل مسار على تزويد الحاج بالمعرفة الضرورية للتعامل مع المواقف المحتملة خلال رحلة الحج؛ بدءًا من مرحلة ما قبل الوصول وحتى مرحلة المغادرة.


يذكر أن مبادرة رافد الحرمين تتمثل في تقديم 100.000 فرصة تدريبية للعاملين في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن من القطاع العام والخاص وغير الربحي، والمتطوعين في المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، وأفراد المجتمع المهتمين بتقديم الخدمات المختلفة في موسم الحج والعمرة، وتزويدهم بالمهارات اللازمة التي تساعدهم على تقديم خدمات مميزة.