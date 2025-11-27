كرمت الأمانة العامة لجامعةالدول العربية رئيس تحرير صحيفة الجزيرة خالد المالك أمس (الأربعاء)، بحضورالأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية ووزراء الإعلام العرب ومندوب المملكة في الجامعة العربية.

الجامعة العربية تكرم رئيس تحرير «الجزيرة» السعودية

وجاء اختيار المالك تقديراً لما قدمه من أعمال جليلة في المشهد الإعلامي العربي، بحسب ما ذكرت الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية.

وأقيم حفل التكريم في ختام اجتماع الدورة 55 لمجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب، في القاهرة، وسلم الجائزة للمالك الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط ووزير الإعلام الكويتي عبدالرحمن بن بداح المطيري.

