الجامعة العربية تكرم رئيس تحرير «الجزيرة» السعودية

The General Secretariat of the Arab League honored the editor-in-chief of Al-Jazeera newspaper, Khalid Al-Malik, yesterday (Wednesday), in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Arab media ministers, and the representative of the Kingdom at the Arab League.

Al-Malik was chosen in recognition of his significant contributions to the Arab media scene, according to the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

The honoring ceremony took place at the conclusion of the 55th session of the Council of Arab Media Ministers in Cairo, where the award was presented to Al-Malik by the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Kuwaiti Minister of Information, Abdulrahman bin Badah Al-Mutairi.