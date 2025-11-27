الجامعة العربية تكرم رئيس تحرير «الجزيرة» السعودية

كرمت الأمانة العامة لجامعةالدول العربية رئيس تحرير صحيفة الجزيرة خالد المالك أمس (الأربعاء)، بحضورالأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية ووزراء الإعلام العرب ومندوب المملكة في الجامعة العربية.
وجاء اختيار المالك تقديراً لما قدمه من أعمال جليلة في المشهد الإعلامي العربي، بحسب ما ذكرت الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية.
وأقيم حفل التكريم في ختام اجتماع الدورة 55 لمجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب، في القاهرة، وسلم الجائزة للمالك الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط ووزير الإعلام الكويتي عبدالرحمن بن بداح المطيري.
The General Secretariat of the Arab League honored the editor-in-chief of Al-Jazeera newspaper, Khalid Al-Malik, yesterday (Wednesday), in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Arab media ministers, and the representative of the Kingdom at the Arab League.
Al-Malik was chosen in recognition of his significant contributions to the Arab media scene, according to the General Secretariat of the Arab League.
The honoring ceremony took place at the conclusion of the 55th session of the Council of Arab Media Ministers in Cairo, where the award was presented to Al-Malik by the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Kuwaiti Minister of Information, Abdulrahman bin Badah Al-Mutairi.