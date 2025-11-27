نالت المملكة 18 جائزة دولية في محور تطور المستشفيات ومحور البحث العلمي، خلال المؤتمر العالمي الـ48 للمستشفيات في جنيف، مؤكدة قدرتها على المنافسة عالمياً وتقديم نموذج صحي رائد، وترسيخ حضورها العالمي بمنجزات نوعية مدفوعة برؤية المملكة 2030.
وحصدت المستشفيات السعودية، 13 جائزة من جوائز مشاريع تطوير المستشفيات، وفي محور البحث العلمي، حقق باحثون سعوديون 5 جوائز في مسارات متنوعة.
The Kingdom won 18 international awards in the hospital development and scientific research sectors during the 48th World Hospital Conference in Geneva, confirming its ability to compete globally and provide a leading health model, while solidifying its global presence with qualitative achievements driven by the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
Saudi hospitals received 13 awards from the Hospital Development Projects awards, and in the scientific research sector, Saudi researchers achieved 5 awards in various pathways.