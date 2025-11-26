The President of the National Human Rights Association, Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Fakhri, stated that the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which took place yesterday, is an opportunity to highlight the rapid developments in the digital communication environment and the necessity of raising awareness, enhancing prevention and protection tools, and reporting mechanisms.

He pointed out that conscious engagement with harmful practices in the digital space is an important factor in supporting the social and psychological stability of women.

Al-Fakhri indicated that the association, through its monitoring and observation, has noticed a growing societal awareness regarding the risks of digital violence and ways to address it, alongside the qualitative efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in developing legislation, enhancing the readiness of relevant authorities, and expanding support and reporting services, reflecting a clear national direction towards building a safer environment for women.

First Line of Defense

Al-Fakhri emphasized that the role of the family represents the first line of defense against digital violence through conscious follow-up, enhancing dialogue, and guiding its members towards the safe and responsible use of the digital space, affirming that family support and encouraging women to report and not remain silent enhances the building of a more aware and capable community environment for protection.

The President of the National Human Rights Association praised the continuous updates in the protection system in the Kingdom regarding regulations and procedures that enhance the safety and status of women and support their active presence in society, including the development of policies related to digital protection.