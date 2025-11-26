The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has presented a draft executive regulation for the sustainable management of the marine and coastal environment as a proposal that includes a package of legislation to protect the marine and coastal environment, along with deterrent financial penalties that can reach up to one and a half million riyals.

The ministry aims, through this proposal, to preserve natural resources and ensure their sustainability for future generations, enhance the protection of the environment and wildlife, ensure compliance with relevant international standards and agreements, and deter violations against large wildlife.

The executive regulation stipulates a fine of one million and five hundred thousand riyals for anyone who catches a sperm whale, a fine of one million riyals for catching a dugong (sea cow) and a whale shark, and a fine of five hundred thousand riyals for catching other species of whales such as the humpback whale and the minke whale.

Care for the "Coral Reefs"

The regulation addresses coral reefs as a cornerstone of the marine ecosystem and sets a fine of two hundred thousand riyals for each cubic meter of hard or soft coral that is destroyed, or the fine may be calculated based on a special environmental compensation formula that depends on the area of the affected region and the years of recovery, applying the higher value between the two to ensure deterrence.

Among the penalties included in the regulation are fines ranging from forty thousand riyals to one hundred thousand riyals for catching specific species such as the hammerhead shark, the tiger shark, and the oceanic whitetip shark, in addition to a fine of forty thousand riyals for catching a bull shark.

Prohibition of Waste

The protection list includes microorganisms and mollusks, imposing fines of fifty thousand riyals for catching sight oysters and ten thousand riyals for pearl oysters, while a fine of ten thousand riyals is set for each cubic meter of sponges, with the possibility of the estimate reaching three hundred thousand riyals depending on the size and type of the affected organism.

The regulation categorically prohibits the dumping or discharge of untreated sewage or any liquid components into the marine and coastal environment and bans the disposal of waste in all its forms in these areas to ensure that the waters remain free of pollutants that threaten wildlife.

Ban on Explosives

The regulation prohibits the use of explosives or toxic or narcotic substances in fishing operations, and the use of spear guns in coral reef areas and marine reserves is definitively banned to prevent harm to the sensitive environment. The regulation also prohibits dropping anchors in coral reef areas and seagrass areas to avoid destroying them, and requires ships and boats to follow designated routes and safe speeds within protected areas to reduce the risk of collisions with marine mammals.

The regulations exempt incidental catches of prohibited organisms, provided that they are immediately released back into the sea with the necessary care for their safety, and it is essential to notify the relevant authorities immediately in case of their death or injury to document the situation.