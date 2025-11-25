اعتمدت وزارة البلديات والإسكان اشتراطات تنظيمية جديدة لمحلات العصائر؛ لرفع مستوى الامتثال، وتعزيز السلامة الغذائية، وضبط ممارسات التحضير والتخزين والتقديم بما يضمن جودة الخدمات ويحمي المستهلكين.

وحدّدت الاشتراطات المعايير التخطيطية لمواقع محلات العصائر والأكشاك، واشترطت أن تكون ضمن مواقع تجارية معتمدة وعلى شوارع تجارية أو مراكز قائمة، مع الالتزام بمساحات مناسبة لكل نشاط، ومنعت إنشاءها قرب المداخل أو مناطق التجمّع ما لم تُترك مسافة لا تقل عن 6 أمتار، مع السماح بإقامتها في مواقف المجمعات بعد موافقة الأمانة.

وتضمنت الاشتراطات توفير مساحات وظيفية مستقلة داخل المحل تشمل منطقة للتحضير، وأخرى للتقديم، وثالثة للتخزين؛ بما يضمن فصل العمليات ورفع مستوى النظافة ومنع التلوث أثناء إعداد المشروبات.

وأضافت الوزارة، أن الاشتراطات تضمنت جوانب وقائية متعددة، من أبرزها توفير قائمة واضحة بالمنتجات والمكونات والمسببات المحتملة للحساسية، ومنع تقديم أي مشروب دون معلومات دقيقة عن تاريخ التحضير ومكوناته، مع الالتزام بظروف التبريد الموصى بها، ومنع عرض أو بيع المنتجات التي لا تستوفي المواصفات المعتمدة من الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء.

وشددت الوزارة على أهمية توفير لوحات تعريفية تتضمن رمز الاستجابة السريع الموحد للمركز السعودي للأعمال وقائمة الأسعار، وتوفير وسائل الدفع الإلكتروني بشكل دائم، ووضع مواد توعوية داخلية تحث على الممارسات الصحية السليمة، وتوفير حاويات نظيفة ومحكمة الإغلاق، وتخصيص منطقة منفصلة لجمع النفايات بعيداً عن مواقع التحضير، لضمان بيئة تشغيلية آمنة.

وأكدت وزارة البلديات والإسكان استمرارها في تحديث الاشتراطات البلدية لمختلف الأنشطة التجارية والخدمية، وذلك في إطار عملها على تعزيز الصحة العامة ورفع كفاءة الخدمات في المدن السعودية.