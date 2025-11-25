The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has adopted new regulatory requirements for juice shops to enhance compliance, improve food safety, and regulate preparation, storage, and serving practices to ensure service quality and protect consumers.

The requirements specify the planning standards for juice shop locations and kiosks, stipulating that they must be within approved commercial areas and on commercial streets or existing centers, while adhering to appropriate space for each activity. They prohibit their establishment near entrances or gathering areas unless a distance of no less than 6 meters is maintained, allowing their establishment in parking lots of complexes after obtaining approval from the municipality.

The requirements include providing independent functional spaces within the shop, including a preparation area, a serving area, and a storage area; ensuring the separation of processes, enhancing cleanliness, and preventing contamination during beverage preparation.

The ministry added that the requirements include multiple preventive aspects, the most notable of which is providing a clear list of products, ingredients, and potential allergens, and prohibiting the serving of any beverage without accurate information about the preparation date and its ingredients, while adhering to recommended refrigeration conditions, and prohibiting the display or sale of products that do not meet the specifications approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

The ministry emphasized the importance of providing informational boards that include the unified QR code for the Saudi Business Center and a price list, ensuring permanent electronic payment methods, placing internal awareness materials that encourage healthy practices, providing clean and tightly sealed containers, and designating a separate area for waste collection away from preparation sites to ensure a safe operational environment.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing confirmed its commitment to continuously updating municipal requirements for various commercial and service activities, as part of its efforts to enhance public health and improve service efficiency in Saudi cities.