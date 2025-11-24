The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice for Performance Development at the Judicial Affairs Agency, Engineer Fahd Al-Shuraim, confirmed to "Okaz" that the success of the Second International Judicial Conference, which concluded today under the generous patronage of the Crown Prince, reflects the strength of scientific and professional presence, and what it represented as a high-level international platform for exchanging experiences and developing justice systems.

Al-Shuraim stated that the royal sponsorship had the greatest impact in achieving this knowledge momentum, noting that the conference witnessed wide participation from justice leaders and experts from various countries around the world, which allowed for a deep exchange of experiences and modern practices and contributed to enriching development pathways within the judicial sector.

He explained that the discussions during the conference days addressed several strategic axes, most notably the development of the legislative system and its role in enhancing judicial quality and improving procedures, in addition to highlighting judicial quality standards and their measurement indicators, as well as reviewing the impact of digital transformation on raising the level of judicial performance and enhancing its reliability.

He added: "We extend our thanks to all participants, and we look forward to this conference being a pivotal station in the journey of developing the judicial sector locally and internationally, and a cornerstone for further integration in modern justice systems."