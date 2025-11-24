أكد وكيل وزارة العدل المساعد لتطوير الأداء بوكالة الشؤون القضائية المهندس فهد الشريم لـ«عكاظ» أن نجاح أعمال المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني، الذي اختتم اليوم برعاية كريمة من ولي العهد، جاء ليعكس قوة الحضور العلمي والمهني، وما مثّله من منصة دولية رفيعة لتبادل الخبرات وتطوير منظومات العدالة.

وقال الشريم إن الرعاية السامية كان لها الأثر الأكبر في تحقيق هذا الزخم المعرفي، مشيراً إلى أن المؤتمر شهد مشاركة واسعة من قادة العدالة وخبرائها من مختلف دول العالم، ما أتاح تبادلاً عميقاً للتجارب والممارسات الحديثة وأسهم في إثراء مسارات التطوير داخل القطاع العدلي.

وأوضح أن النقاشات خلال أيام المؤتمر تناولت محاور إستراتيجية عدة، أبرزها تطوير منظومة التشريعات ودورها في تعزيز الجودة القضائية وتحسين الإجراءات، إضافة إلى تسليط الضوء على معايير الجودة القضائية ومؤشرات قياسها، إلى جانب استعراض أثر التحول الرقمي في رفع مستوى الأداء القضائي وتعزيز موثوقيته.

وأضاف: «نقدّم شكرنا لكل المشاركين، ونتطلع إلى أن يشكل هذا المؤتمر محطة محورية في مسيرة تطوير القطاع العدلي محلياً ودولياً، وركيزة لمزيد من التكامل في منظومات العدالة الحديثة».