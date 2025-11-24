The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today, Monday, inaugurated the activities of the "Rad 2025" Forum and Exhibition in its eighth edition, organized by the Eastern Chamber represented by the Young Businessmen Council, at the Dhahran International Exhibition Company "Expo." The event witnessed wide attendance from government entities, entrepreneurs, and centers and bodies concerned with supporting the entrepreneurship sector in the Kingdom.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the Prince of the Eastern Province toured the exhibition, where he listened to an explanation presented by the Chairman of the Eastern Chamber, Badr bin Suleiman Al-Raziza, about the forum's objectives and the most prominent contributions and services provided by the exhibitors.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the wise leadership pays great attention to the youth of the nation and is keen to provide all opportunities and capabilities that enable them to transform their creative ideas into sustainable projects that support the national economy. He pointed out the importance of enhancing partnerships between the public and private sectors to create greater opportunities for the sons and daughters of the nation and to support and empower them to launch their projects, serving various sectors and achieving Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Raziza expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his patronage and honor of the exhibition, affirming that his support constitutes a significant incentive and a fundamental resource for the chamber to continue its efforts in organizing and hosting economic events. He noted that the presence of Prince Saud adds special value to the forum and enhances its role in developing the entrepreneurship sector, pointing out that the exhibition provides an effective platform for communication and exchanging experiences, and contributes to monitoring ideas and proposals that support the rapid pace of development and growth in the entrepreneurship ecosystem and small and medium enterprises.

Al-Raziza added that the Kingdom has made significant strides in improving the entrepreneurship environment and empowering youth by simplifying procedures and providing the necessary support to embrace ideas, as part of a strategic direction aimed at making entrepreneurship a fundamental pillar of sustainable growth.

For his part, the Chairman of the Young Businessmen Council at the chamber, Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Afaleq, confirmed that the "Rad 2025" forum comes as a continuation of the success of previous editions and continues to achieve its goals of spreading the culture of freelance work among youth, providing them with opportunities to showcase their ideas and innovations, and encouraging them to actively participate in the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

He added that what young entrepreneurs are showcasing this year in terms of products and innovations confirms the deep-rooted culture of production and freelance work, and that entrepreneurial work has become a fundamental choice for youth to unleash their energies and invest their talents.

The forum, which will continue its activities until Wednesday, November 26, 2025, is part of the national effort to enhance the entrepreneurship environment by highlighting inspiring experiences, providing suitable models and guidance for those wishing to venture into freelance work, and showcasing ways to enable owners of emerging projects and entrepreneurial ideas to enter local and global markets, activating their capabilities in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

At the end of the ceremony, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored the supporting entities and sponsors.