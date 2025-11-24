دشّن أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم الإثنين، فعاليات ملتقى ومعرض «راد 2025» في نسخته الثامنة، الذي تنظمه غرفة الشرقية ممثلةً في مجلس شباب الأعمال، وذلك بمقر شركة الظهران الدولية للمعارض «إكسبو» وشهدت الفعالية حضوراً واسعاً من الجهات الحكومية ورواد الأعمال والمراكز والهيئات المعنية بدعم قطاع ريادة الأعمال في المملكة.

وفي بداية الحفل، اطلع أمير المنطقة الشرقية على المعرض، إذ استمع إلى شرح قدمه رئيس غرفة الشرقية بدر بن سليمان الرزيزاء، حول أهداف الملتقى وأبرز المشاركات والخدمات التي يقدمها العارضون.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن القيادة الرشيدة تولي شباب وشابات الوطن اهتماماً بالغاً، وتحرص على توفير كل الفرص والإمكانات التي تمكنهم من تحويل أفكارهم الإبداعية إلى مشاريع مستدامة تدعم الاقتصاد الوطني، مشيراً إلى أهمية تعزيز الشراكات بين القطاعين العام والخاص لتهيئة فرص أكبر لأبناء وبنات الوطن ودعمهم وتمكينهم من إطلاق مشاريعهم، بما يخدم مختلف القطاعات ويحقق رؤية السعودية 2030.

وأعرب الرزيزاء عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على رعايته وتشريفه للمعرض، مؤكداً أن دعمه يشكّل حافزاً كبيراً ورافداً جوهرياً لمواصلة الغرفة جهودها في تنظيم واستضافة الفعاليات الاقتصادية، وأشار إلى أن حضور الأمير سعود يضيف قيمة خاصة للملتقى ويعزز دوره في تنمية قطاع ريادة الأعمال، لافتاً إلى أن المعرض يوفّر منصة فاعلة للتواصل وتبادل الخبرات، ويسهم في رصد الأفكار والمقترحات التي تدعم وتيرة التطور والنمو السريعة في منظومة ريادة الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة.

وأضاف الرزيزاء أن المملكة، قطعت شوطاً كبيراً في تحسين بيئة ريادة الأعمال وتمكين الشباب، من خلال تبسيط الإجراءات وتقديم الدعم اللازم لاحتضان الأفكار، ضمن توجه استراتيجي يهدف إلى جعل ريادة الأعمال ركيزة أساسية للنمو المستدام.

من جهته، أكد رئيس مجلس شباب الأعمال بالغرفة عبد الرحمن بن عبدالمحسن العفالق، أن ملتقى «راد 2025» يأتي امتداداً لمسيرة نجاح النسخ السابقة، ويواصل تحقيق أهدافه في نشر ثقافة العمل الحر بين الشباب والشابات، وإتاحة الفرص لهم للتعريف بأفكارهم وابتكاراتهم، وتشجيعهم على المشاركة الفاعلة في منظومة ريادة الأعمال.

وأضاف أن ما يعرضه شباب وشابات الأعمال هذا العام من منتجات وابتكارات يؤكد رسوخ ثقافة الإنتاج والعمل الحر، وأن العمل الريادي بات خياراً جوهرياً لدى الشباب لإطلاق طاقاتهم واستثمار مواهبهم.

ويأتي الملتقى، الذي تتواصل فعالياته حتى الأربعاء 26 نوفمبر 2025، في إطار دعم التوجّه الوطني لتعزيز بيئة ريادة الأعمال، من خلال تسليط الضوء على التجارب الملهمة، وتقديم النماذج والتوجيهات المناسبة للراغبين في خوض غمار العمل الحر، واستعراض السبل التي تمكّن أصحاب المشروعات الناشئة والأفكار الريادية من دخول الأسواق المحلية والعالمية، وتفعيل قدراتهم بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030م.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الجهات الداعمة والرعاة.