The Turkish police arrested the host of the show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", the famous artist Oktay Kaynarca, as part of a wide-ranging campaign to combat drugs, targeting celebrities from the arts, media, and social media.

Possession and Use

The police took Oktay along with other suspects to the gendarmerie in Istanbul, before releasing him later under judicial supervision and banning him from traveling until the investigations are concluded.

According to the Anti-Smuggling and Drug Crimes Office of the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office, the suspects face charges related to drug possession and facilitating its use.

Oktay, along with the other detainees, underwent medical tests that included samples of blood and hair, with the final legal status to be determined after the analysis results are released in the coming days.

My Head Held High

For his part, Kaynarca's team confirmed that his summons was limited to providing his testimony and giving medical samples as part of the ongoing investigations involving several celebrities.

Kaynarca also published a statement via his "Facebook" account, affirming his long-standing fight against drugs and support for the authorities combating them, expressing confidence in the test results, which he will share in full on his "Instagram" account, stating: "My conscience is clear, and my head is held high."

Valley of the Wolves

At 60 years old, Kaynarca has an impressive record in television drama, films, and theater, and he is well-known for his role in the multi-part series "Valley of the Wolves," which gained great popularity inside and outside Turkey, given the show's focus on mafia and arms gangs.

Celebrity Detainees

Among the most notable detainees in the current drug use case is the well-known television presenter "Ela Rumaysa Geybiçi," who admitted to using drugs to benefit from a reduced penalty.

Recent test results also revealed traces of drugs in the samples of two Turkish actresses, 38-year-old İzgi Ayuboglu and 27-year-old Melisa Dongil, as well as social media star, Shaima Sobashi.

Those who test positive for drugs face charges related to drug purchase and use, with prison sentences ranging from two to five years, in addition to additional prison penalties if the offense occurs near open and public places, educational and sports facilities, hospitals, schools, and places of worship.

The public prosecutor may also postpone filing a public lawsuit against a person suspected of drug use, provided that the accused participates in specific recovery programs for one year, which will end with the expungement of their criminal record if they meet the program's conditions.