قبضت الشرطة التركية على مقدم برنامج من سيربح المليون؟، الفنان الشهير أوكتاي كاينارجا، ضمن حملة واسعة لمكافحة المخدرات، تستهدف مشاهير الفن والإعلام ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

حيازة وتعاطٍ

واقتادت الشرطة أوكتاي مع مشتبه بهم آخرين، إلى قيادة الدرك في مدينة إسطنبول، قبل إطلاق سراحه في وقت لاحق مع إخضاعه للمراقبة القضائية و منعه من السفر لحين انتهاء التحقيقات.

ووفقاً لمكتب مكافحة التهريب والمخدرات والجرائم الاقتصادية التابع للمدعي العام في إسطنبول، يواجه المشتبه بهم اتهامات تتعلق بحيازة المخدرات وتسهيل تعاطيها.

وخضع أوكتاي، إلى جانب باقي الموقوفين، لفحوصات طبية شملت عينات من الدم والشعر، على أن يُحسم الموقف القانوني النهائي بعد صدور نتائج التحاليل خلال الأيام القادمة.

رأسي مرفوع

من جانبه أكد فريق كاينارجا، بأن استدعاءه اقتصر على الإدلاء بإفادته وأخذ عينات طبية ضمن التحقيقات المستمرةمع عدد من المشاهير.

كما نشر كاينارجا بيانًا عبر حسابه على "فيس بوك"، أكد من خلاله مناضلته منذ سنوات ضد المخدرات و دعم الجهات التي تكافحها، معربًا عن ثقته بنتائج الفحوصات، التي سيشاركها كاملة عبر حسابه على "إنستجرام"، قائلاً: «ضميري مرتاح، ورأسي مرفوع».

وادي الذئاب

ويمتلك كاينارجا 60 عامًا، سجلًا حافلًا في مجال الدراما التلفزيونية والأفلام السينمائية والمسرح، واشتهر بدوره في مسلسل «وادي الذئاب» متعدد الأجزاء، شهرة كبيرة داخل وخارج تركيا، بالنظر لشعبية المسلسل الذي يحكي عن عصابات المافيا والسلاح.

موقوفون مشاهير

ومن بين أبرز الموقوفين في قضية تعاطي مخدرات، حاليًا، المذيعة التلفزيونية المعروفة «إيلا روميسا جيبيجي»، والتي اعترفت بالتعاطي للاستفادة من عقوبة مخففة.

كما كشفت نتائج فحص حديثة، آثار مخدرات في عينات الممثلتين التركيتين، إيزغي أيوب أوغلو 38 عامًا، وميليسا دونغيل، 27 عامًا، ونجمة مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، شيماء صوباشي.

ويواجه من تظهر آثار مخدرات في عيناتهم، تهمًا تتعلق بشراء وتعاطي المخدرات، وعقوبة السجن من سنتين إلى 5 سنوات، بجانب عقوبات سجن إضافية في حال وقوع المخالفة على مقربة من الأماكن المفتوحة والعامة، أو المنشآت التعليمية والرياضية والمستشفيات والمدارس وأماكن العبادة.

كما يجوز للنائب العام تأجيل رفع الدعوى العمومية ضد الشخص المشتبه في تعاطيه للمخدرات، بشرط أن يشارك المتهم في برامج تعافٍ محددة لمدة عام واحد، تنتهي بمسح سجله الجنائي إذا استوفى شروط البرنامج.