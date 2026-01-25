جاء غياب هيفاء وهبي عن لقاء الإعلام في ليلة غنائية مزدحمة بالأضواء في الرياض، كخطوة مُستهجنة أعادت فتح ملف العلاقة الملتبسة بين النجوم والمنصات الصحفية. فبعد أن تكدس الصحفيون في المركز الإعلامي بانتظار لقاء مقرر ضمن جدول الحفل، أُلغي بلا توضيح، فتحول الغياب من خيار شخصي إلى رسالة عامة قابلة للتأويل.

السؤال الذي فرض نفسه بقوة: هل هو هروب من المواجهة أم خشية عدسات المصورين التي أظهرت غير ذي مرة ملامحها بزوايا مختلفة عن المألوف؟

المفارقة، أن الحفلات الغنائية الحديثة لم تُدر فقط بالصوت والإضاءة، بل بمنظومة إعلامية متكاملة تروّج وتوثّق وتصنع الزخم الجماهيري. وعندما يختار نجم بحجم هيفاء وهبي الانسحاب من هذا المسار، فإنه برأي الكثير من الصحفيين لا ينسحب من لقاء صحفي فحسب، بل يبتعد عن أحد أعمدة صناعة صورته العامة.

فالإعلام ليس عبئًا إضافيًا على الفنان، بل شريك في بناء حضوره واستمراريته.

في المقابل، بدا المشهد أكثر وضوحًا مع ظهور أحمد سعد أمام الصحفيين، متقبّلًا الأسئلة، ومتعاملًا مع الكاميرات بثقة. هذا التباين كشف أن المسألة ليست مرتبطة بضغط الوقت أو الإرهاق، بل بأسلوب إدارة العلاقة مع الإعلام. فبين من يواجه ومن ينسحب، تتشكل صورة مختلفة لدى الجمهور وصنّاع الرأي.