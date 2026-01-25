Haifa Wehbe's absence from the media meeting during a star-studded musical night in Riyadh was seen as a surprising step that reopened the file on the ambiguous relationship between stars and media platforms. After journalists gathered in the media center awaiting a scheduled meeting as part of the event's agenda, it was canceled without explanation, turning the absence from a personal choice into a public message open to interpretation.

The question that strongly imposed itself was: Is it an escape from confrontation or a fear of the photographers' lenses that have shown her features from angles different from the norm on more than one occasion?

The paradox is that modern musical events are not only managed with sound and lighting but also with a complete media system that promotes, documents, and creates public momentum. When a star of Haifa Wehbe's caliber chooses to withdraw from this path, many journalists believe she is not just skipping a press meeting but distancing herself from one of the pillars of building her public image.

Media is not an additional burden on the artist but a partner in building their presence and continuity.

In contrast, the scene became clearer with Ahmed Saad appearing before journalists, accepting questions and interacting with the cameras confidently. This contrast revealed that the issue is not related to time pressure or fatigue but rather to the style of managing the relationship with the media. Between those who confront and those who withdraw, a different image is formed in the minds of the audience and opinion makers.