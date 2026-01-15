As soon as the Middle East region catches its breath, it returns once again to the circle of tension and political and military escalation.

Today, it is witnessing a new escalation between Washington and Tehran just a few months after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, followed by intense American bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

Amid the intertwining of regional crises and the decline of direct dialogue channels between the two sides since the last confrontation, the conflict has entered a more sensitive and complex phase, with the first shot expected to be fired at any moment.

Despite the escalation of political and military rhetoric these days, the chances of a full-scale war between the two sides remain a topic of discussion, with options ranging from mutual deterrence to slipping into a broader confrontation.

It seems that the scenario of a full-scale war is not the most likely in the near term; however, the region is experiencing a state of "war atmosphere" against the backdrop of ongoing and escalating tension and a lack of trust, in addition to the multiplicity of conflict arenas, which keeps the possibilities of an explosion alive at any time, especially with the absence of diplomacy or the failure of containment mechanisms.

From here, the coming hours are contingent upon the ability of the various parties to manage the crisis without slipping into a confrontation that neither side desires, but everyone is preparing for all possibilities.