ما إن تلتقط منطقة الشرق الأوسط أنفاسها إلا وتعود مجدداً إلى دائرة التوتر والتصعيد السياسي والعسكري.

وها هي اليوم تشهد تصعيداً جديداً بين واشنطن وطهران بعد شهور قليلة من حرب الـ12 يوماً بين إسرائيل وإيران، وما أعقبها من قصف أمريكي عنيف للمنشآت النووية الإيرانية.

وعلى وقع تداخل الأزمات الإقليمية وتراجع قنوات الحوار المباشر بين الطرفين منذ المواجهة الأخيرة، دخل الصراع مرحلةً أكثر حساسية وتعقيدًا، وبات متوقعاً إطلاق الرصاصة الأولى في أية لحظة.

وعلى الرغم من تصعيد الخطاب السياسي والعسكري في هذه الأيام، فإن احتمالات اندلاع حرب شاملة بين الطرفين لا تزال محل نقاش، وتتراوح الخيارات بين الردع المتبادل والانزلاق في مواجهة أوسع.

ويبدو أن سيناريو الحرب الشاملة ليست الأكثر ترجيحاً في المدى القريب، إلا أن المنطقة تعيش حالة «أجواء حرب» على خلفية التوتر المستمر والمتصاعد وغياب الثقة، فضلاً عن تعدد ساحات الاشتباك؛ ما يجعل من احتمالات الانفجار قائمة في أي وقت، خصوصاً مع غياب الدبلوماسية أو إخفاق آليات الاحتواء.

ومن هنا، فإن الساعات القادمة باتت مرهونة بقدرة مختلف الأطراف على إدارة الأزمة من دون الانزلاق إلى مواجهة لا يرغب بها أي منهما، لكن الجميع يستعد لكل الاحتمالات.