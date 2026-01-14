On "Sunday," more than six million male and female students in general education will return to their classrooms in schools across various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia, marking the start of the second semester for the current academic year after enjoying a mid-year break that lasted for nine days.

The academic calendar for the second semester includes four official holidays: the first on the fifth of Ramadan, which is Founding Day; the second is the Eid al-Fitr holiday, starting at the end of the workday on Thursday, the seventeenth of Ramadan; the third is the Eid al-Adha holiday, beginning at the end of the workday on Thursday, the fourth of Dhu al-Hijjah, and lasting for ten days, except for the education departments in Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif, where the Eid al-Adha holiday will start at the end of the workday on Thursday, the twenty-seventh of Dhu al-Qi'dah. The end-of-year holiday will be the summer vacation, starting at the end of the workday on Thursday, the tenth of Muharram in the year 1448 AH, while the summer vacation for the four exempted departments will begin at the end of the workday on the seventeenth of Muharram. It is noted that students will study for only 11 days during the month of Ramadan.