ينتظم «الأحد» في مقاعد الدراسة أكثر من ستة ملايين من طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام بمدارس البنين والبنات في مناطق ومحافظات السعودية في انطلاقة الفصل الدراسي الثاني للعام الدراسي الحالي بعد تمتعهم بإجازة منتصف العام الدراسي التي امتدت لمدة تسعة أيام.


ويتضمن التقويم الدراسي للفصل الثاني أربع إجازات رسمية: الأولى في الخامس من شهر رمضان وهي إجازة يوم التأسيس، والثانية إجازة عيد الفطر التي ستبدأ بنهاية دوام يوم الخميس السابع عشر من رمضان، والثالثة إجازة عيد الأضحى وتبدأ بنهاية دوام الخميس الرابع من شهر ذي الحجة وتستمر لمدة عشرة أيام عدا إدارات التعليم في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والطائف، إذ ستبدأ إجازة عيد الأضحى لديهم بنهاية دوام يوم الخميس السابع والعشرين من شهر ذي القعدة، فيما ستكون إجازة نهاية العام الدراسي الإجازة الصيفية بنهاية دوام الخميس العاشر من شهر محرم لعام 1448هـ فيما ستبدأ الإجازة الصيفية للإدارات الأربع المستثناة بنهاية دوام يوم السابع عشر من شهر محرم. يشار إلى أن الطلاب والطالبات سيدرسون خلال شهر رمضان 11 يوماً فقط.