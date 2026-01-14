أعلن مسؤول إيراني كبير، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تعليق الاتصالات المباشرة بين وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي والمبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، عقب تهديدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالتدخل في خضم الاحتجاجات التي تشهدها إيران.

وكشف المسؤول أن طهران طلبت من زعماء دول المنطقة، التدخل لمنع التصعيد العسكري من جانب الولايات المتحدة.

واعتبر المسؤول الإيراني، أن التهديدات الأمريكية تقوض الجهود الدبلوماسية، مؤكداً أن أي اجتماعات محتملة بين المسؤولين لإيجاد حل دبلوماسي للخلاف النووي المستمر منذ عقود، ألغيت.

وفيما كشف موقع «فلايت رادار» أنه رصد إقلاع طائرة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إلى وجهة غير محددة، قال ثلاثة دبلوماسيين: إنه تم نصح بعض الأفراد بمغادرة قاعدة العديد الجوية الأمريكية في قطر بحلول مساء، اليوم.

وبدأت المظاهرات في إيران في أواخر ديسمبر الماضي احتجاجاً على أوضاع الاقتصاد المتعثر، وسرعان ما استهدفت النظام السياسي الإيراني.

ومع ارتفاع عدد الضحايا، حض الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الإيرانيين، أمس (الثلاثاء)، على مواصلة الاحتجاجات.

وكتب على منصته للتواصل الاجتماعي «تروث سوشيال»: «أيها الوطنيون الإيرانيون، واصلوا الاحتجاج. سيطروا على مؤسساتكم!... المساعدة في الطريق»، دون أن يفصح عن ماهية تلك المساعدة.

وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي أنه ألغى جميع اجتماعاته مع المسؤولين الإيرانيين حتى يتوقف ما وصفه بـ«القتل العبثي» للمحتجين، وطلب من الإيرانيين في خطاب لاحق أن «يحفظوا أسماء القتلة ومن يرتكبون انتهاكات بحقهم... لأنهم سيدفعون ثمناً باهظاً».

وقال ترمب للصحفيين، إن إدارته تنتظر تقارير دقيقة عن عدد المتظاهرين الذين لقوا حتفهم، قبل أن تتصرف «بناءً على ذلك». كما تحدث عن قوات الأمن الإيرانية، قائلاً: «يبدو لي أنهم أساءوا التصرّف بشدة، لكن هذا غير مؤكد».

من جهتهم، حذر مسؤولون إيرانيون ترمب، من اتخاذ أي إجراء، وقال أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني، علي لاريجاني، رداً على موقف الولايات المتحدة: «نعلن أسماء القتلة الرئيسيين لشعب إيران».