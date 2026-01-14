While social media sites circulated a photo showing several Egyptian artists inside an airplane, claiming it was taken as they were heading to Morocco to attend the match between the national teams of Egypt and Senegal today, Wednesday, as part of the Africa Cup of Nations, actress Hala Sedky denied the news of her traveling to Morocco to attend the match.

Old Photo

Hala Sedky shared the photo in which she appeared with Nahal Anbar, actress Elham Shahin, media personality Bousi Shalaby, Mostafa Qamar, Magdy El Masry, Dalia El Behairy, and Fifi Abdo, through her official account on Instagram; commenting: "This photo has spread on some sites, and the truth is this is an old photo and we were going to a film festival. Of course, we all hoped as Egyptians to attend with our national team, but I really don’t understand the purpose of spreading this photo and confirming that we are in Morocco... Wishing all the best to the Egyptian team."