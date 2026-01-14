فيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة ظهر خلالها عدد من الفنانين المصريين داخل إحدى الطائرات، زعمت بأنها التقطت لهم أثناء توجههم إلى المغرب لحضور مباراة منتخبي مصر والسنغال اليوم الأربعاء ضمن كأس أمم أفريقيا، نفت الفنانة هالة صدقي أنباء سفرها إلى المغرب لحضور المباراة.

صورة قديمة

ونشرت هالة صدقى الصورة التي ظهرت فيها مع نهال عنبر، والفنانة إلهام شاهين، والإعلامية بوسى شلبى، ومصطفى قمر وماجد المصرى وداليا البحيرى وفيفى عبده، عبر حسابها الرسمى على «إنستغرام»؛ معلقة: «الصورة دى انتشرت على بعض المواقع والحقيقة دى صورة قديمة وكنا رايحين لمهرجان سينمائى وكنا طبعا نتمنى كلنا كمصريين إننا نحضر مع منتخبنا، لكن حقيقى مش فاهمة إيه الهدف من نشر الصورة دى وتأكيدهم إننا في المغرب.. كل التوفيق لمنتخب مصر».