فيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة ظهر خلالها عدد من الفنانين المصريين داخل إحدى الطائرات، زعمت بأنها التقطت لهم أثناء توجههم إلى المغرب لحضور مباراة منتخبي مصر والسنغال اليوم الأربعاء ضمن كأس أمم أفريقيا، نفت الفنانة هالة صدقي أنباء سفرها إلى المغرب لحضور المباراة.
صورة قديمة
ونشرت هالة صدقى الصورة التي ظهرت فيها مع نهال عنبر، والفنانة إلهام شاهين، والإعلامية بوسى شلبى، ومصطفى قمر وماجد المصرى وداليا البحيرى وفيفى عبده، عبر حسابها الرسمى على «إنستغرام»؛ معلقة: «الصورة دى انتشرت على بعض المواقع والحقيقة دى صورة قديمة وكنا رايحين لمهرجان سينمائى وكنا طبعا نتمنى كلنا كمصريين إننا نحضر مع منتخبنا، لكن حقيقى مش فاهمة إيه الهدف من نشر الصورة دى وتأكيدهم إننا في المغرب.. كل التوفيق لمنتخب مصر».
While social media sites circulated a photo showing several Egyptian artists inside an airplane, claiming it was taken as they were heading to Morocco to attend the match between the national teams of Egypt and Senegal today, Wednesday, as part of the Africa Cup of Nations, actress Hala Sedky denied the news of her traveling to Morocco to attend the match.
Old Photo
Hala Sedky shared the photo in which she appeared with Nahal Anbar, actress Elham Shahin, media personality Bousi Shalaby, Mostafa Qamar, Magdy El Masry, Dalia El Behairy, and Fifi Abdo, through her official account on Instagram; commenting: "This photo has spread on some sites, and the truth is this is an old photo and we were going to a film festival. Of course, we all hoped as Egyptians to attend with our national team, but I really don’t understand the purpose of spreading this photo and confirming that we are in Morocco... Wishing all the best to the Egyptian team."